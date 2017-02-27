Wreck damages store on Oxford Square

Daily Journal

OXFORD – A driver lost control Monday morning on the Square in Oxford and slammed into two buildings.

According to the Oxford Police Department, the driver of the four-door pickup truck had a “medical episode” around 5:30 a.m. while traveling west on Jackson Avenue. The vehicle veered left, drove over a landscaping island before crashing into the brick wall separating the Oxford Grillhouse and jcg apparel.

Before coming to a complete stop, the truck also knocked over an ornamental light pole and a parking meter.

The condition of the driver is not known, but police say the driver is “expected to be OK.”