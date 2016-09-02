WTVA owners, AT&T still at impasse

By Dennis Seid

Some college football fans may have to do without this weekend as the ongoing contract dispute between WTVA and DirecTV drags into a fourth week.

On Thursday, Robert Thun, senior vice president of content and programming for AT&T Entertainment Group – which owns DirecTV – sent a letter to the station’s owner, Heartland Media of Atlanta. In the letter, Thun noted some games will be shown on networks customers are able to view. But he also said two notable games involving SEC teams – LSU and Alabama – will be aired by WTVA that DirecTV subscribers won’t be able to see. Thun asked Heartland president and CEO Robert Prather to “restore WTVA to all Columbus and Tupelo sports bars, restaurants and local customers serviced by DirecTV … since Heartland Media controls DirecTV’s access to WTVA, you can prevent an unnecessary hardship for Columbus and Tupelo’s many restaurants and sports bars, and their Mississippi employees and customers while also helping many of America’s most passionate college football fans to fully enjoy opening weekend.”

But Prather said negotiations have been going on for four months, and even with about a dozen extensions, it is DirecTV’s fault for cutting off its subscribers from WTVA.

WTVA is asking DirecTV to pay a slightly higher fee to pay for the programming it gets from NBC and ABC. Prather, in a letter to Thun, said DirecTV “has refused to agree to pay fees that are equal to or less than we are receiving from other satellite and cable carriers in the United States.”

Prather added, “I have been in the broadcast business for over 25 years and have been responsible or overseeing retransmission negations for over 50 companies and have never previously been forced to go off the air.”

Heartland said it made an offer as recently as Wednesday that was significantly less than what it was being paid by DirecTV’s competitors and other satellite and cable carriers.

“In addition, the rates offered are over 50 cents per subscriber per month less than what DirecTV is currently paying for lesser rated stations in some of the same markets that are served by Heartland,” Prather wrote.

Heartland also owns stations in Utica, New York; Eugene, Oregon; Medford/Klamath Falls, Oregon; and Chico/Redding, California.

Prather repeated a charge that it was a “David and Goliath situation” as a result of AT&T buying DirecTV.

“Your company is attempting to bully smaller broadcasters into accepting below-market rates as established by agreements with your competitors and agreements entered into before the merger,” Prather said.

And Prather said Heartland and WTVA also were concerned that viewers couldn’t watch college football games this weekend.

“However, the ability to have the games carried this weekend is in DirecTV’s hands,” he said. “If you are seriously concerned about your subscribers, DirecTV should agree to the below-market rates offered by Heartland yesterday evening and accept the other reasonable terms that have been agreed to by other carriers.”

