UPDATE: Yazoo City murder suspect caught

YAZOO CITY – A man wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide early Monday morning has been arrested.

Briddell Barber, 27, was taken into custody in Jackson on Monday by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

Officials said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. outside the Club 66 nightclub in Yazoo City. Two men were pronounced dead on the scene. Two other men died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

All four men were under 30, and all died of gunshot wounds.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation soon began a search for Barber. His last known address was 612 West Madison Street, Yazoo City.