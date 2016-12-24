Year in review 2016: Hancock liquidation top business story of the year

By Dennis Seid

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The biggest business story of 2016 was the unfortunate demise of one of its oldest companies.

After nearly 60 years in business, Hancock Fabrics was forced to liquidate.

On Feb. 2, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It was the company’s second time in less than a decade to file for Chapter 11. After filing in 2007, it emerged a year later.

The company haD been unable to sustain any kind of profitability, however, having only been in the black once, in fiscal year 2009.

In its Feb. 2 filing, the company had said it would close 70 of its 260 remaining stores, but by March it had moved to liquidate after unsuccessful efforts to find a bidder for its remaining assets that was willing to keep the business going.

In late March, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware approved the sale of the stores to Great American Group, which had offered about $65 million for the company’s assets. The remaining 185 stores of Hancock Fabrics were closed by July 31, bringing an end to the fabrics and crafts retailer that was founded in Tupelo in 1957.

Prior to its Chapter 11 filing in February, Hancock employed about 4,500 people at its stores.

In August, retailer Michaels received approval for its purchase of Hancock Fabrics’ intellectual property assets for $1.325 million. IP assets include anything of value including the name, brands, trademarks, domain names and patents. It also includes customer information.

Michaels, based in Irving, Texas, operates nearly 1,300 stores as of January 2015. It owns the Hancock Fabrics website, which, while currently inactive, says “Coming Soon … our new online store is under construction and will launch soon.”

Meanwhile, a handful of executives continue to wind down the operations of Hancock, which earlier this month filed a joint Chapter 11 Plan of Liquidation and Disclosure Statement.

According to the statement, holders of administrative and other priority claims, as well as holders of priority tax claims will be paid full in cash. Other secured creditors will receive cash, collateral and/or combinations thereof. Holders of interests and securities subordinated claims will receive nothing.

Other notable business stories in Northeast Mississippi during 2016:

JANUARY

• Kroger completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of its store on West Main Street.

The remodeling began on the 64,000-square-foot store in June.

Kroger bought the store for an undisclosed sum in 2001 from Albertson’s, which opened the store in April 2000. It reopened as a Kroger in February 2002. Some minor revisions have been done, but this was the first major renovation.

A construction permit filed with the city’s Development Services valued the work at more than $2.4 million.

• BancorpSouth said in an SEC filing it would pay $24 million to settle a lawsuit related to how it determines overdraft fees on debit card and ATM transactions.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida in May 2010 by an Arkansas customer of the bank, challenged the way BancorpSouth posted the order of debit card and ATM transitions. The suit said that BancorpSouth posted the transactions from higher amounts to lower amounts, rather than chronological order.

BancorpSouth said it viewed the settlement as a compromise and a way to avoid additional legal expenses. It also said the settlement is “not in any way an admission of liability, fault or wrongdoing by the bank.”

Settlement checks were issued in October.

• Wal-Mart Stores Inc. said it would close 269 stores in the U.S. and globally.

That included the closing of 102 smaller-format Walmart Express locations.

The company’s Walmart Express stores in Belmont, Derma, Mantachie, Nettleton and Walnut were closed by the end of the month.

FEBRUARY

• Pontotoc-based upholstered living room furniture manufacturer Delta Furniture Manufacturing announced it was expanding into New Houlka in Chickasaw County and adding 100 jobs.

The company moved into the former Astrolounger facility that covers 80,000 square feet.

• Corinthian Furniture said it was consolidating its operations, moving all production to its Corinth plant. The move meant the closing of its Booneville plant, which it opened in 2002.

Many of the 164 workers in Booneville were offered jobs in Corinth.

MARCH

• The Tupelo area was named the No. 4 most active micropolitan for new and existing industries for 2015 by Site Selection magazine. The award was the seventh time in 10 years Tupelo was listed.

The U.S. Census Bureau lists 575 micropolitans – an urban area with a population of at least 10,000 but less than 50,000 – in the country.

In 2015, Tupelo and Lee County announced 13 new or expanding industries, leading to 1,355 potential jobs, $42 million in capital investment and $40 million in payroll. That’s the best showing since 2007.

• Comfort Revolution, which makes high-end sleep products for companies like Sealy, said it would add 50 jobs and invest $1.5 million by expanding operations at its location in Belmont.

Comfort Revolution moved into the former Schnadig plant in Belmont and began production in mid-2013. The facility covers 432,000 square feet and is also a distribution center for the company.

APRIL

• After more than a five-month hiatus, commercial air service returned to Tupelo, as Contour Airlines began service between the All-America City and Nashville.

The nine-passenger, twin-engine Jetstream 31 planes used by Contour are converted 19-seat aircraft, giving passengers plenty of room to stretch.

Contour is being paid a subsidy of more than $4.2 million a year for two years through the Federal Essential Air Service program. Contour schedules 30-round-trip flights weekly between Tupelo and Nashville. Through the end of November, Contour recorded 5,254 boardings, the most since 2013.

• Renasant Corp. completed its acquisition of Georgia-based KeyWorth Bank for $59 million in stock.

The merger bulks up the presence of Renasant in Atlanta’s northern suburbs, adding six locations. Renasant has been gobbling up other banks, acquiring seven in the last 11 years.

It was Renasant’s second acquisition in the Peach State within a year. Last July, Renasant completed a merger with Heritage Financial Group of Albany, Georgia, in a merger valued at more than $250 million. That transaction brought in 36 locations in Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

• An economic downturn in mining equipment and heavy machinery equipment overall led to the loss of 240 jobs in Oxford.

Caterpillar said it would shut down five facilities, including the one located in Oxford’s Max Hipp Industrial Park. About 820 jobs across two divisions and five states are affected.

MAY

• Officials from Insitu, Mississippi State University and Mississippi Development Authority participated in a ceremonial lease signing to mark the opening of Insitu’s new facility at MSU in Starkville. The partnership between the company and the Federal Aviation Administration’s Center of Excellence for Unmanned Aircraft Systems at MSU will create 25 jobs.

At MSU, Insitu will support a combination of engineering, software development and business development/customer service support functions.

• Babcock & Wilcox, a staple in West Point since 1952 and once one of the city’s largest employers, ended production at its plant.

About 165 production workers were affected by the move, which was initially discussed last fall. About 30 sales jobs remain for sales and service.

Production of boilers and other and related products were shifted to Monterrey, Mexico.

• Officials from industrial general contractor BMSI Inc. announced the company was adding 100 jobs and investing $6 million in new manufacturing operations in Burnsville.

BMSI will locate in an existing 20,000-square-foot spec building at Yellow Creek Port South, with plans to expand it to 30,000 square feet. The Burnsville facility will feature a state-of-the-art fabrication shop used to manufacture specialty products for the Department of Defense and commercial restaurant equipment. BMSI will also offer plant support for maintenance, structural welding/fabrication and process piping.

JUNE

• The Department of Justice and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined Tupelo-based BancorpSouth $10.6 million, alleging the bank deliberately discriminated against minorities in its lending practices.

Justice and CFPB said BancorpSouth deliberately avoided building branches in minority neighborhoods in Memphis, Tennessee from at least 2011 to 2013. The bank also denied loans to African Americans and other minorities when compared to neighborhoods with smaller minority populations, the Justice Department and CFPB said, and those minorities who were given loans were given higher interest rates when compared to non-minorities.

In a statement, BancorpSouth said the bank had already addressed the discriminatory practices and recently hired an executive to do outreach in minority and other neighborhoods. A new director of community lending was hired, and a chief fair lending officer was named to oversee its fair lending program.

JULY

• AIA Countertops, a division of Patrick Industries, began hiring 60 workers for its new plant in the Harry A. Martin North Lee Industrial Complex in Baldwyn.

The company, whose business is primarily related to the RV industry, is investing $600,000 in a 110,000-square-foot building that was previously occupied by Fairfield Distribution.

• Leggett & Platt, a manufacturer of products for a diverse group of industries including furniture, announced it was expanding operations in Tupelo by investing $967,000 and creating 25 new jobs.

The Carthage, Missouri-based company employs more than 600 in the area. In addition to a number of Tupelo facilities, including Super Sagless and Leggett & Platt plants, L&P has operations in Houston (Houston Foam) and Saltillo (Omega Motion).

L&G’s expansion is tied to its new venture in which it will manufacture and distribute products for the mattress industry.

AUGUST

• The first Walmart Neighborhood Market opened in Northeast Mississippi, on South Gloster Street in Tupelo.

The smaller-format store is about a quarter of the size of a traditional Walmart Supercenter.

Open 24 hours, the Neighborhood Market employs about 95 full- and part-time employees. Among them are 27 workers who lost their jobs earlier this year when the even-smaller Walmart Express stores were closed in Belmont, Derma, Mantachie, Nettleton and Walnut.

• Skyline Steel said it was expanding operations in Iuka, investing $15 million and creating 15 new jobs.

Skyline Steel’s Iuka location currently manufactures large diameter spiral-welded pipe for foundations, bridges, wharves, piers and more. The expansion involves the addition of new equipment, enabling the company to produce straight-seam electric resistance welded pipe for the same purposes.

• Upholstered furniture manufacturer Southern Motion announced it was investing $20 million and adding 600 jobs over the next five years at its newest facility in Baldwyn.

The Pontotoc-based company, which already employs 1,200 at its main campus in Pontotoc and another 250 at a separate Baldwyn site, said it would be putting in 12 production lines in its latest addition.

Southern Motion purchased the former distribution center, warehouse and headquarters for Hancock Fabrics.

The furniture manufacturer offered $9.3 million for the property, which includes about 64.5 acres of land; a 650,000 square-foot warehouse and distribution facility; a 28,000 square-foot manufacturing facility and an 80,000-square-foot headquarters building. Southern Motion is looking to sell or lease the headquarters building.

SEPTEMBER

• Some former Walmart Express/Neighborhood Market stores bought by Dollar General reopened.

The new Dollar General stores in Belmont, Mantachie and Nettleton were among those that opened.

Dollar General bought 41 of the former Walmart Express stores in 11 states for an undisclosed sum in July. Included in the purchase were five locations in Miss-issippi: Belmont, Derma, Mantachie, Nettleton and Sardis. Dollar General did not buy the location in Walnut but it does have a store there.

The expanded format Dollar General stores offer fresh meat, produce and fuel.

The new stores are approximately 12,000 square feet, compared to a traditional Dollar General format that is approximately 9,100 square feet.

The new stores each employ about 15 employees.

The former Walmart Express in Derma/Calhoun City also opened later in the fall as a Dollar General

• Vanelli’s Bistro opened after more than 28 months after the original Vanelli’s closed following the April 2014 tornado.

After months of renovation, the restaurant reopened with limited hours and a scaled-down menu. There are plans to expand both as business grows, owner Voz Vanelli said.

• BancorpSouth said its proposed mergers with Central Community Corp. and Ouachuita Bancshares Corp. were back on the table, with their merger agreements having been extended until Dec. 31 of next year.

In August, BancorpSouth said it was tabling the mergers due to a key downgrade from a federal agency.

BancorpSouth announced in January 2014 its intent to acquire Central Community Corp. of Temple, Texas and Ouachita Bancshares Corp. of West Monroe, Louisiana. The merger agreements were valued at a combined $325 million in stock and cash at the time.

The mergers have been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of all three companies, and by the shareholders of Central Community Corp. and Ouachita Bancshares Corp. The mergers must still meet regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

OCTOBER

• Coca-Cola Tupelo celebrated its 100th anniversary.

Coca-Cola was created in 1886, but it took 30 years before Tupelo could lay claim to its own iconic bottling operation, where the public could see the dark, fizzy soda filling glass bottles that sold for a nickel.

A century ago, Tupelo Coca-Cola sold 12,000 cases in and around Lee County. This year, it expects to sell some 1.5 million cases.

The company, which employs 65 people, distributes about 450 different flavors of soda, waters, teas, iced-coffees and other beverages.

• Toyota Mississippi quietly reached a significant landmark: five years of production.

There was no big celebration to mark the occasion, however. That will come next year, when Toyota recognizes the 10-year anniversary of its initial announcement that Blue Springs would be the site of its eighth North American manufacturing plant.

NOVEMBER

• Five months after a fire in June destroyed its production facility in Tupelo in June, Custom Engineered Wheels announced it had found a new home in Baldwyn.

In an investment valued at $13 million, the company also will add 20 jobs.

The Indiana-based company, which supplies wheels to lawn equipment manufacturer MTD in Verona, had worked out of a 36,000-square-foot building on North Eason Boulevard since 2000 until the fire.

Now it will call home a 192,000-square-foot facility once owned by furniture manufacturer Southern Motion, which bought the former Hancock Fabrics facility in the Harry A. Martin North Lee Industrial Park.

DECEMBER

• After settling differences with Hancock Fabrics over the takeover of its pension plan, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation is assuming responsibility for paying those pension benefits of nearly 4,200 people covered by the Hancock pension plan.

Currently, about 2,400 people are receiving benefits from Hancock, and they will get a payment from PBGC for December and January on or about Jan. 2.

The agency noted that Hancock Fabrics paid benefits at the end of the month, while PBGC pays at the beginning of the month. This is why retirees are getting back-to-back payments. Going forward, retirees can expect their pension benefits from PBGC at the beginning of the month.

Hancock’s pension plan covers 4,149 people, including 2,286 retirees.

• After opening its first office in downtown Tupelo last year, BankPlus said plans to add two more offices in 2017.

Site work has started on the bank’s second branch at the corner of West Main Street and Cliff Gookin Boulevard. The glass-and-stone building will cover 2,700 square feet and will be open by next summer.

In addition, BankPlus is building a third location that will open in the Tupelo Crossroads retail development at the corner of North Gloster Street and West Barnes Crossing Road. It should open in the fourth quarter of next year.

BankPlus also is looking to build a larger downtown location. For now, the office on Broadway Street, which opened in 2015, will serve as its downtown location.