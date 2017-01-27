AMBER BUCKLEY: Engage in dialogue instead of offering demeaning comments

I awoke Monday morning to see that one of Mississippi’s state senators, Chris McDaniel, felt compelled to disgrace himself and his office, via social media, by openly insulting women.

In response to last Saturday’s Women’s March, Sen. McDaniel wrote a Facebook post calling the marchers “unhappy liberal women,” disregarding the fact that this historic march housed an estimated three million men, women and children, all from different political affiliations, nationalities, races, religions and creeds, from across our state, country and globe. All of them marching together for a number of causes, including – yes – women’s rights.

After disparaging “liberal women,” the senator continued his rant by insulting women’s bodies, mocking their financial priorities, and asking, “if (liberal women) can afford all those piercings, tattoos, body paintings, signs and plane tickets, then why do they want us to pay for their birth control?”

I mean, is this really where we find ourselves?

For me, words are hard to come by in response to McDaniel’s blatantly misogynistic attitude toward women and families who have come to depend on birth control as a basic part of women’s reproductive health coverage.

But words must be found in the face of this kind of discrimination, especially when it comes from one of our own elected officials.

I understand that leadership under President Trump, a man who openly bullies and belittles, gives confidence to others in leadership positions to disparage marginalized groups, publicly, with no repercussions.

I understand that men such as Sen. McDaniel view women as less than, and that as such, they feel powerful in throwing insults at the very people they are supposed to serve. But I wonder, would Sen. McDaniel say the same about men and women who bought bus tickets to march on Washington with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.? Would he criticize those suffragettes who bought train tickets to march for their right to vote? At what point did it become OK for elected officials to publicly mock American citizens for using their own resources to support causes close to their hearts?

I understand that misogyny exists and that people in power often use intimidation to oppress those marginalized.

But, y’all, we cannot stand for this rhetoric – here in Mississippi or anywhere else.

We, the men and women of this state, must demand decency and civility from our political leaders – in their social media realms as well as other forms of public discourse.

We, the men and women of this state, must shun misogyny and recognize the importance of upholding women’s rights at all costs.

We, the men and women of this state, must demand that leaders like Sen. McDaniel, who found the message of the Women’s March “objectionable,” should reach out in civil conversation with their constituents.

How different could this have been if the senator simply engaged in dialogue with participants of the marches across our state rather than using a social media forum to demean women and their desire for fair treatment?

We, the men and women of this state, must challenge Sen. McDaniel’s sentiment when he remarked facetiously that he found it “fascinating” that so many women would exercise their First Amendment rights.

Women, and allies of women, I ask that we continue to fascinate those in power by joining together to fight the kind of bigotry exemplified in this senator’s words and demand decency from those elected to serve us.

Amber Nichols-Buckley teaches in the Department of Writing & Rhetoric at the University of Mississippi. Contact her at nicholsbuckley@gmail.com.

    I am happy to accept Ms Nichols-Buckley’s invitation to dialogue. I opened the Mighty DJ Friday morning to see that one of Ole Miss’s faculty members, Amber Nichols-Buckley, felt compelled to disgrace herself, her department, and her institution of higher learning by defending the proposition that womanhood be defined exclusively on the basis of Progressive Democrat ideology. On the basis of what accepted linguistic authority do you define “dialogue” as an obligatory unilateral squelching of any voice self-identified by you as being in the slightest a deviation from radical far Left Progressive Democrat orthodoxy? Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, 11th ed., defines “dialogue” as a written or oral conversation between two parties. Have you redefined “dialogue” as an Orwellian newspeak term meaning a one-sided demeaning diatribe solely for the purpose of championing leftist idiocy and silencing any and all other dissenting viewpoints in your courses at Ole Miss?
    It is an incontrovertible fact that the participants in the Women’s March were predominately far left Progressive Democrats who overtly defined womanhood narrowly and exceedingly as nothing less than full-bore lockstep conformity to loony leftist orthodoxy. The Woman’s March prided itself in excluding from its participatory ranks a group of pro-life women solely on the basis that said group deviated from the radical progressive norm regarding infanticide. In your opinion, Ms Nichols-Buckley, what exactly is it that makes pro-life women less entitled to the designation of “womanhood” than far left progressive females? Do you define “inclusion” and “diversity” narrowly as referring only to those persons who mindlessly subscribe to each and every tenet of the radical far Left Progressive Democrat agenda to the point that a deviation from a single agenda item forever forfeits a legitimate claim to “womanhood?” If so, you have excluded not only pro-life women, but a majority of working middle class women, fifty-three percent of whom voted for Trump. Could you enlighten us as to why in your opinion pro-life and middle class working women should be denied the status of “womanhood” and that status be extended to the likes of Bradley Manning?
    Exactly where in the U.S. Constitution do you find an inalienable right and entitlement to tax payer funded contraceptives, abortifacients, and abortion on demand, Ms Nichols-Buckley? In your Progressive Democrat mindset, is gender now defined solely on the basis of and limited only to those “women” receiving taxpayer funded contraception? If so, on what basis do you exclude from the female gender females who are celibate or who have no use whatsoever for contraception or abortion because of an inability–whether involuntary or voluntary–to conceive children?
    If you would be so kind, Ms Nichols-Buckley, please justify logically your premise that only females with tattoos, body piercings, and the financial wherewithal to afford trips to large Washington, D.C. Progressive Democrat protests be entitled to rightfully claim the Progressive Democrat officially sanctioned status of “womanhood.” Does each item individually secure a legitimate claim to “womanhood” or must all three qualifications be present for gender classification in your esteemed erudite opinion? For example, if a female has a body tattoo, but no body piercings or the financial means to rally with the far Left Progressive Democrat sisterhood in the nation’s capital, should she be excluded from the club? Do you also preemptively deny the status of “womanhood” to all the females participating in the Right to Life March in Washington, D.C. this weekend?
    Since flagrant displays of visual and verbal vulgarities were off the scale at the Women’s March, do you consider visual and verbal vulgarity a requirement to qualify for “womanhood,” Ms Nichols-Buckley? Do you recognize only those females in your classrooms and courses who display visual or verbal vulgarity as “women?” Do you insist that your students abide by the principle that only females who display visual and verbal vulgarity qualify as “good” parents and revel righteously in exposing minor children to the corrupting influences of vulgar sights and vulgar sounds?
    Or perhaps you advocate that only convicted felons deserve the status of “womanhood.” One of the speakers at the Women’s March is a celebrated and widely recognized convicted kidnapper and murderess. Do you hold up kidnapping and murder as defining hallmarks of liberated Progressive Democrat “womanhood” and point to kidnappers and murderesses as role models for American youth of either gender?
    Another interesting topic of conversation would be the question of whether you see your most important task as devoting time, energy, and concentrated effort towards equipping your classroom charges with the academic skillsets necessary to function proficiently in a career field or are you of the opinion that lowered academic grading scales and entitlements to passing grades are an acceptable tradeoff for swelling the ranks of radical far Left Progressive Democrats? Are dissenting viewpoints welcome in your classes in the name of dialogue, diversity, and inclusion, or do you merely insist that every member of the class always parrot the Progressive Democrat Party line and manifest unquestioning fidelity to radical Left progressive causes?

    • Rachel

      You’ve completely missed the point of Mrs. Buckley’s piece. She does not call for agreement on all issues related to the definition of womanhood or to issues surrounding birth control and abortion rights.

      She calls for more civilized discussion and treatment of those we disagree with. She’s calls for elected officials, no matter their political leanings, to show others respect and engage in civil dialogue about issues. To not generalize crassly simply because one disagrees (e.g. Sen. McDaniel’s comment that most “liberal women” are unhappy or that they are all spending their money on tattoos and piercings).

      Your wild claims about rampant abuse and exclusion of certain groups of women from the marches are based on anecdotal evidence. Stories told here and there by folks. You have no statistics or figures that you can point to. I know, because they don’t exist. No one has comprehensively studied the marches and produced a report yet. Even if there are stories here and there of such occurrences, there certainly aren’t thousands or millions (which is what it would take to substantiate your claim). I could give you just as many anecdotes of pro-life and conservative women marching and being welcomed as you could give me of exclusion.

      No doubt, these marches were progressive in nature. That does not mean they are “radical” or “extreme.” It sounds like you just disagree with the idea that women should have abortion rights and that many people believe that in a democracy certain religious communities should not get to dictate what other women get to do with their bodies or have access to in their medical care.

      It’s a difference of opinion. Plain and simple. You don’t have to agree with the marchers and neither does Sen. McDaniel, but we are all citizens of the U.S. And, the marches across the U.S. had huge numbers of participants. That means we are each others’ neighbors, friends, coworkers, etc. and we are more likely to achieve good things for our society if we listen to each other and discuss important concerns civilly, not with hatred or accusation. Mrs. Buckley encourages us to start from a place of empathy not judgement. Dialogue requires listening as much as it requires speaking. Look back at your response… does it seem civil? Empathetic? Does it convey openness and concern?

      To me, and virtually any other reader, it reads as defensive, unkind, and judgemental. You make accusations as to Mrs. Buckley’s quality as a teacher and make assumptions about her beliefs. You accuse her of trying to silence other points of view, something she does not advocate in the piece.

      Civility and decency should be bipartisan. We can all find examples of nastiness happening on both sides of the spectrum. When it does (as in McDaniel’s case) we should be able to condemn it, no matter our political persuasion. I do not think of McDaniel’s actions as representative of all conservatives and you should not think of the actions of a few protestors/progressives as representative of all progressives.

  • DownGoesBrown

    McDaniel is career minor-leaguer still bitter he didn’t get his shot at the bigs. The Mark Levin show appearances and Americans for Prosperity money dried up the night he lost that 2014 primary and he’s been desperate for the spotlight ever since. Facebook screeds and panel invites for confederate flag groups are all he has left.

    • Otis

      PREACH!

      • DownGoesBrown

        Those marchers even baked him a cake! Poor snowflake was triggered and retreated to his safe space.