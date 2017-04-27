ANGELA FARMER: An app a day may pave the way

It is no secret that funding for education is currently a hot topic for administrators and legislators alike. What is clear is that no one expects a surprise, excess allocation to save the day. Regularly, schools are trying to do more with less and less and less. Therefore, one of the only options available is to reimagine both the construct of schools as well as the delivery of educational content. Part of this new vision will require a way in which to educate using alternate tech tools to supplement and support the process. Where days of old may have provided additional instructional support in the case of class size reduction teachers, for example, new funding models do not offer such a luxury. Therefore, innovative and cost effective tools must be developed and implemented to ensure that quality, educational practices, which encourage lifelong learning, are readily available for today’s and tomorrow’s classrooms. One such tool currently used to help reshape vintage educational delivery modes is Microsoft’s Mouse Mischief program. According to Merry Gordon’s article “Classroom Tech Trends To Watch” on education.com, Mouse Mischief works with Power Point, incorporating interactive aspects like multiple choice options into a presentation to allow the students to actively participate in the classroom conversation. Other tools include Poll Everywhere, which tracks audience feedback using SMS messaging on cell phones.

An excellent reference for educators and students alike can be found at teachthought.com. It provides a plethora of the most up-to-date and field-tested, digital tools for learning. Some of the more popular include:

• Easelly – creates visually appealing data presentations for free.

• Duolingo – facilitates learning a second language for no cost.

• Evernote – provides a place to store all things digital.

• Pocket – saves scores of articles and videos.

• ZoomNotes – allows one to take notes, draw, and annotate with ease.

• Bitsboard – provides a database to create and retrieve study guides.

Clearly, the one location left, which may provide the best opportunity to expand support for student learning with comparatively, minimal cost outputs, lies within the palms and pockets of students everywhere. Digital applications, expanding daily, require only that one be tech savvy and consistently active in searching for the tech tools which best support classroom activities, lesson by lesson.

Truly, the whole concept of an interactive, class dialog indicates the shift in educational delivery modes where past practice provided the teacher the sole responsibility of sharing the content and the students’ role as strictly the compliant and reiterative receiver. Facing funding limitations, 21st century learning encourages a true conversation to be held between all parties within an on-task and engaged classroom environment. Some of the best applications and tools available to enhance and expand learning can be located by and created by the students themselves. Active, engaged, and connected learning is key to the most effective instructional practices available. Ironically, implementation of these new tech tools, loved by students for their ease of use and immediacy of feedback, may become a key aspect to saving educational dollars, one app at a time.

Angela Farmer is an assistant professor of educational leadership for Mississippi State University, a certified Myers-Briggs trainer and a former P-12 educational leader. Readers can contact Farmer at asfarmer@colled.msstate.edu.