ANGELA FARMER: Students must truly ‘Know Thyself’ before comparing thyself

It takes only an instant on social media, television or even a trip to the the grocery to notice others.

Aspects of that awareness may be recognizing another’s smile, clothing, carriage or behavior.

While fleeting cognition of others may resonate if something is particularly outstanding or unique, many of these interactions are processed simply as background to the larger image of one’s day. However, there are instances where such interactions occur on a daily or even hourly basis for nearly 200 days per year with the same individuals repeatedly.

Such intimate and repeated involvement can be found in classroom across the nation. For days, months and even years, many students sit near, eat near, visit near and learn near their chronological and geographic peers. Not surprisingly, they soon find themselves being compared to these peers. Rather the comparisons involve appearance, academics or athletics, they occur on an almost constant basis. Teachers use this data to set a curve for grades on an exam. Administrators use the data to discover the valedictorian. Coaches use the information to establish position placement and playing time.

Collectively, it is, therefore, no surprise that children succumb early and easily to social comparison theory whereby they compare and rate themselves primarily based on how they stack up against their obvious peers. While many may debate that a competitive spirit is a good to establish rapport, many find fault in this argument.

Similarly, if a student is a stellar athlete, in a small setting, he may early be compelled to imagine himself as the next Michael Jordan. Without recognizing that his current competition doesn’t truly offer a like-ability peer, children often have delusions of grandeur. True excellence can only be discovered when like ability students are compared.

In order to ensure that student academic abilities are evenly evaluated, standardized examinations like the ACT and the SAT are used by colleges and universities to truly understand a child’s academic prowess. These type of measures offer good feedback to the students, teachers and parents as to the innate academic ability that the child possesses.

The importance of helping students to see themselves in a global environment, however, cannot be ignored.

By understanding that their competition and peers extend beyond county, state and even national lines, students are better equipped to recognize that they must look outside of the confines of their classrooms to envision their dreams and imagine their futures.

Perhaps the ancient words written on the forecourt of the Temple of Apollo at Delphi say it best. In order to validly compare thyself, one must truly “Know Thyself.”