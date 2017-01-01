BILL CRAWFORD: Beware of leaders with unchecked shadows

BILL CRAWFORD

BILL CRAWFORD

History tells us when those who yield to their shadow selves choose leaders of their ilk, calamity, often war, follows.

Carl Jung labeled the dark side of self as “the shadow.” His psychiatric research into personality found people to have inner shadows associated with feelings of guilt, fear, hate, anger, selfishness, etc.

Upon looking deeply into himself, C.S. Lewis said “And there I found what appalled me; a zoo of lusts, a bedlam of ambitions, a nursery of fears, a harem of fondled hatreds. My name was legion.”

Parker Palmer, founder of the Center for Courage and Renewal, teaches we must know and confront our inner shadows to become whole or “authentic”.

“In critical areas like politics, religion, business, and the mass media, too many leaders refuse to name and claim their shadows,” says Palmer. “With shadows that go unexamined and unchecked, they use power heedlessly in ways that harm countless people and undermine public trust in our major institutions.”

He was echoing Plato who said, “In all of us, even in good men, there is a lawless wild-beast nature.” Plato cautioned that tyrants begin as “protectors,” then “the lion and serpent element in them disproportionately grows and gains strength.”

How many times have we seen leaders pretend to virtuousness only to see their dark sides rear up to bring them down?

Then, there are those who manipulate our dark sides to gain power. They play to our fears, anger, and selfishness. As they rise to power, they breed more followers of like mind. “A leader,” Palmer explained, “is someone with the power to project either shadow or light” and who “shapes the ethos in which others must live, an ethos as light-filled as heaven or as shadowy as hell.”

In today’s world, more and more leaders are rising up who play to the shadow selves of their people – Putin in Russia, Netanyahu in Israel, Erdogan in Turkey, Sisi in Egypt, Duterte in the Philippines, Trump in the U.S., and more on the rise in Europe.

We can see it at the state and local levels, too, where the politics of division and self-interest overwhelm the good of the whole.

When we allow our shadow selves to guide us, we open the doors of government to the “looters” and “moochers” that Ayn Rand wrote about. We set up the pathways to tyranny that Plato warned us about.

“Alexis de Tocqueville, put it eloquently,” said Ronald Reagan, quoting the historian in his famous “evil empire” speech – “Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits aflame with righteousness did I understand the greatness and the genius of America. America is good. And if America ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.”

Our challenge, then, is to dwell more in the light than in the shadow and become like the teachers whose inner light stimulates young people to grow and flourish and the pastors whose guiding light does the same for their congregations.

BILL CRAWFORD is a syndicated columnist from Meridian. Readers can contact him at crawfolk@gmail.com.

  • DWarren

    What “shadow self” of the outgoing Progressive Democrat administration did Mr. Crawford feel compelled to warn the public at large about? I’ll tell you–absolutely none! Mr. Crawford, in my opinion, is nothing more than a progressive hack who views Progressive Democrats as saints and everyone else as devils. His whiney latest propaganda piece is a poorly constructed attempt to scare the public about the boogeyman non-Progressive Democrats who will wield political control after January 20, 2017. Mr. Crawford has forfeited all credibility as an editorialist precisely because of his unwillingness to hold both left of center and right of center politicians to the same standard. He sees his task merely as running interference for the leftists and viciously attacking anyone who he deems not sufficiently left enough.
    Crawford’s latest fluff piece is nothing more than an additional example of the biased fake news media serving as the propaganda arm for the radical Left in America. They constantly praise and laud out of touch radical Leftists whose policies and practices are detrimental. The fact remains that Obama’s and Clinton’s feckless foreign and domestic policy has harmed–if not killed outright–numerous Americans. And yet, sainthood is bestowed cheap on Obama and Clinton; while every effort is made to put devil’s horns on the incoming Trump administration before any policy or practice is even initiated. It would be a tremendous boon to journalism in general if such propaganda were never allowed to come to print to pollute the minds of readers.
    Crawford’s piece is also a manifestation of the rabid elitism that pervades the loony Left is the U.S. at present. Every person who refused to vote for the loony Leftist Progressive Democrat is labeled a sinister “dark side” being; while the “saintly” folks who coddle perverts, criminals, and anti-American zealots are presumed to be the exclusive wearer of white hats as the good guys. Such antagonism to the folks in thirty states who voted for the Trump-Pence administration should be answered with resounding condemnation and consternation. The average American is sick and tired of haughty and arrogant elitists looking down their noses at him or her. Shaming the average American voter might have worked before gender neutral bathrooms became more of a priority than protecting a U.S. ambassador and security staff in Benghazi, signing the stupid Iranian deal, sending billions of dollars to the world’s foremost terrorist supporting state, shafting Israel at the UN, ad infinitum, but the worm has turned. Crawford’s characteristic elitism and slanders against the folks in the “flyover states” now falls on deaf ears and can no longer penetrate steeled hearts. The real idiots with the real dark sides have been in control for far too long. It is time to take the nation back and replace Progressive Democrat lunacy with America first common sense. That’s always the choice isn’t it? Either to choose to make America weak and stupid by voting for Progressive Democrats or choosing to make America strong and smart by voting for genuine traditional American conservatives.
    Perhaps Mr. Crawford could address the “dark side” of Progressive Democrat California recently decriminalizing child prostitution as the next mile marker on the road to lawless chaos. I’ll bet he’s got a really cool Progressive justification for why those who oppose child prostitution are dominated by their evil “shadow” psyche and why those who favor decriminalizing underage prostitution are using the Progressive “force” to achieve “enlightenment.”