BILL CRAWFORD: Legislators should take hard look at admissions

Posted on by in Opinion
BILL CRAWFORD

BILL CRAWFORD

USM cut out-of-state tuition by 40 percent “to reverse a 2,000-student enrollment dip by pricing a USM education below some public universities in nearby states,” reported the Clarion-Ledger.

IHL data shows the average percentage of out-of-state students attending Mississippi public universities is 30 percent.

The averages for each university are ASU 24 percent, DSU 17 percent, JSU 23 percent, MSU 34 percent, MUW 15 percent, MVSU 23 percent, UM 41 percent, USM 21 percent.

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn led a panel of lawmakers discussing the high costs of education in Mississippi to focus in on “the $35 million colleges and universities spend annually on remediation for students that need extra help once they get to college,” reported Mississippi Today.

Enrolling under-prepared students impacts graduation rates. IHL data shows the average six-year graduation rate for Mississippi public universities is 50 percent.

The above information suggests our high schools are doing a poor job preparing students for university level work, we let far too many under-prepared students into our universities and we’re having to hustle out-of-state students to keep our universities filled up.

Nevertheless, MSU President Mark Keenum, DSU President William LaForge and IHL Commissioner Glenn Boyce “warned legislators that continued declines in state funding could cause serious damage to public universities,” reported Mississippi Today.

University officials appear to want more money to keep doing what they’ve been doing without promising better results.

More than one successful business leader in Mississippi have suggested that raising university admission standards could eliminate the need for remediation, dramatically improve graduation rates and significantly reduce costs.

Gunn’s group also discussed the admission standards, reported Mississippi Today. The report said IHL Commissioner Glenn Boyce called them “one of the lowest” set of standards in the nation and that he and university presidents have begun discussing the pros and cons of the current standards for both in and out of state students. He called access to higher education a pro.

So, which is more important access or success?

Access to near certain failure at universities might be worth cutting off, particularly when access to community colleges is a viable, more affordable alternative.

There is no doubt Mississippi needs many more university graduates. But that doesn’t mean we need to underprice tuition to attract out-of-state students or allow thousands of under-prepared students to enroll.

State money is tight. Pouring more money into a flawed system seems ill-advised, if not insane. Legislators should take a hard look at university admission standards and out-of-state tuition. While raising admission standards and out-of-state tuition prices would be controversial and opposed by most universities, scarce budget dollars dictate hard looks across the board.

Bill Crawford is a syndicated columnist from Meridian. Readers can contact him at crawfolk@gmail.com.

Subscribe Now

Click video to hear audio

  • lgoldman

    State underfunding of universities is also a factor underlying the graduation rates cited by Mr. Salter. Expecting students in our country’s poorest state to shoulder an ever-increasing share of the cost of higher education is itself “insane” and a detriment to the future of all Mississippians.

  • DWarren

    When a Progressive Democrat admits that there is a problem, you know we’ve crossed the Rubicon and are far beyond the point of no return. If Mississippi institutions of higher learning are spending thirty-five million dollars annually to provide remedial courses for persons holding high school diplomas falsely certifying their readiness for college academics, state tax payers should demand a refund of the dollars spent on K – 12 public schools instead of knuckling under to the incessant and perennial cacophony of demands from Progressive Democrats (often led by Sen. Hob Bryan D – Amory) for more taxpayer funding, earlier immersion in the public school system, and longer school years! Instead of throwing good money after bad in a vain attempt to better and more adequately fund a failing public education system, citizens should demand that the public school system devote itself to the single priority of adequately educating students and entertain no excuses for failure to do so.
    Doing so will require an immediate rejection of the theory and practice of K – 12 instruction being nothing more than a glorified day care to relieve parents of the obligation to feed and tend their children or a laboratory for progressive worldview social engineering experimentation and a return to the original and sole purpose of public school, preparing students academically for college and life beyond. Begin with reversing the progressive trend of lowering grading scales in order to mask academic failure, and hold students responsible to perform on grade level without exemption. End social promotion that allows a student to move up to the next grade level, even though he or she is unable to perform at the current grade level. Stop attempts to circumvent measures instituted to improve academics, and impose real penalties for academic failure by a student. Being allowed to advance to the next higher grade without mastering the lower grade level curriculum and alternate paths to a diploma that render failing high school exit examinations inconsequential go a long way to explain why entering college freshmen require so much costly remediation. Empower classroom teachers to maintain discipline in their classrooms, and require students to respect their instructors. If you don’t want your kid spanked, pull him or her out of the public schools and homeschool them yourself. Your precious little darling needs to become a productive and contributing member of society. We have far too many undisciplined, delinquent, ill-mannered, disrespectful, ignorant, unlearned, uncouth, criminal miscreants now who are idling away their days as parasites on the public dole with legal entitlements or prison provisions. The state doesn’t need your precious little safe space darling who thinks he or she is all that adding to the number. Obey the law and fly the American flag and the state flag at the public schools. If you don’t honor and respect the nation and the taxpayers who pay your salary and who pay for your educational opportunities, pack your stuff and relocate to some third world failed state where you will be comfortable. Deny a driver’s license to any public school student who fails to maintain a cumulative 85 GPA during high school. Driving is a privilege to be earned by responsible citizens, not a universal human right. Require a cumulative 85 GPA for participation in all extra curricular activities funded by tax dollars at all grade levels so students will know they attend school to prepare themselves academically to be productive and contributing members of society. The little darlings aren’t entitled to blow off academics beginning in Kindergarten to focus all their attention on honing their athletic, musical, dramatic, or criminal skill sets. Deny any person who drops out of school before earning a valid and deserved high school diploma access to any and every form of
    public assistance for the remainder of his or her life.
    We either return the public school system to its singular mission of equipping students academically for college and life beyond, or we have to admit that public school is nothing more than a cruel radical progressive joke for which society must continue to squander money until the nation slowly sinks out of sight in the quicksand of cultural chaos or terminal bankruptcy.