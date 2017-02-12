BILL CRAWFORD: Move remediation to community colleges, hybrid universities

BILL CRAWFORD

BILL CRAWFORD

Across the nation ever rising higher education costs are in conflict with tight state budgets. At the same time, ever rising tuition costs are in conflict with stagnant family incomes. Many states are looking to restructure higher education to reduce costs, both for the state and for students.

“The pressure on higher ed budgets is going to continue,” said Andrew Kelly who works education reform for the American Enterprise Institute. “So the question is, how do states navigate that?”

The Pew Charitable Trusts, in an article entitled “The High Cost of Higher Education,” suggests that “the most difficult way,” but perhaps the most effective way, is through “systemic change.”

Systemic change is what Mississippi needs.

Every year, Mississippi high schools graduate thousands of students under-prepared for college level work. And every year, our colleges and universities admit thousands of these graduates, then channel them into developmental (remedial) classes – 41.1 percent of entering freshmen at two-year institutions, 27 percent at four-year non-flagship institutions and 14.4 percent at four-year flagship/very high research institutions (source: Complete College America).

Success rates for these students are dismal. The Biloxi Sun-Herald cited a U.S. Department of Education study that found only 17 percent of students who enroll in remedial reading and 27 percent of students who enroll in remedial math go on to earn a bachelor’s degree. Other studies show worse results.

Universities should raise admission standards and, for the most part, exit the remediation business. Community colleges are best suited for this role with lower costs for both state and student, plus they provide more pathways to completion for academically challenged and disinterested students.

Two things – sports and historically black universities – would seem to make this politically impossible. Many talented athletes require remediation and our historically black universities enroll high proportions of under-prepared students.

Well, maybe it’s not quite so impossible.

Universities with high general admission standards have found ways to accommodate athletes.

As for historically black universities, the Legislature and IHL should restructure universities not willing to raise admission standards into hybrid universities. For the freshman and sophomore years, hybrid universities would function the same as community colleges – the same admission standards, educational offerings, staffing, funding formula and tuition levels.

Tulane University’s innovative School of Continuing Studies, Gov. John Kasich’s Ohio Task Force on Affordability and Efficiency in Higher Education, Central Washington University and other sources can inform different aspects of this more transformative systemic change.

The Legislature should also figure out how to properly fund, incentivize and evaluate community colleges (and hybrid universities) for providing remediation. Traditional funding and performance metrics don’t work.

Done right, the systemic changes of raising university admission standards, moving remediation to community colleges and hybrid universities and eliminating discounted out-of-state tuition would reduce costs for the state and for students … and improve Mississippi student outcomes.

Bill Crawford is a syndicated columnist from Meridian. Readers can contact him at crawfolk@gmail.com.

  • DWarren

    Mr. Crawford conveniently omits from his list of current realities the following pertinent item. Across the nation the value, significance, and meaning of diplomas and degrees continue to plummet because of lowered grading scales, social promotion, and the whacko progressive principle that matriculates are entitled to passing grades, academic advancement, and the state sponsored delusion of being “educated.”
    The kneejerk demand that taxpayers pay more to bring student performance up to grade level through community college remediation overlooks the serious fraud that taxpayers have already paid through the nose for the service of having students brought up to grade level, and we are talking about students who hold high school diplomas (obtained through any number of alternate routes thanks to the Mississippi Board of Education) certifying that they are now performing on a secondary school grade level ready for college. The suggestion only shifts to the community colleges an obligation that has already been paid for and that should have already been met by the high schools. It doesn’t solve the problem of public schools failing to bring students up to grade level competency. It merely perpetuates the underperforming and fraudulent product of the government school system.
    Mr. Crawford’s suggestion that “institutions of higher learning” raise admissions standards would require removing from the administrations and faculties all those persons committed to the progressive principle that matriculates are entitled to passing grades, academic advancement regardless of grade level performance, and diplomas and degrees as guaranteed entitlements. The artificial monopoly on administrative posts and faculty positions progressives have enjoyed for decades will certainly be viewed by them as an unwelcome and untoward systemic change that is nothing short of an all-out pedagogical revolution. I’m sure the progressives will invoke high sounding ideals like “academic freedom” or “tenure” or “student focused outcomes” to resist such a move–even one as necessary as maintaining the validity of the pedagogical process.
    Mr. Crawford’s suggestion that colleges and universities refocus on actually educating matriculates would also require academia to forsake its current dominate priority of mass producing tree hugging socialism promoting socially conscious cookie cutter progressives who hate America and who spend more time demonstrating than they devote to studying. Mastering course content just isn’t nearly exciting as “safe spaces,” or “marches for social justice,” or “sticking it to the man” or “speaking truth to power” or whatever silly groupthink buzz phrase is current. Good luck with that one, Mr. Crawford.
    Mr. Crawford is certainly correct that many “institutions of higher learning” have learned to accommodate athletes in their programs. A friend of mine literally quit a faculty position at an SEC Div. I university in Mississippi because he or she grew so exasperated that each time a curriculum content question like “what did Chaucer mean by this metaphor in the Canterbury Tales?,” the uniform and unrelenting answer was, “I play _______ball.” Let me translate that for Mr. Crawford and anyone else who doesn’t comprehend. The student athletes were doing their best with their limited vocabularies and below grade level performance competency to inform the instructor, “I’m not at all interested in learning any curriculum content whatsoever, and I’m personally offended that you think I should be learning curriculum content. I’m only here to hone my athletic skill set in hopes of landing a lucrative professional sports contract. Let’s hurry up and be done with this classroom nonsense, I’ve got practice.”