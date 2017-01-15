BILL CRAWFORD: Road, bridge crisis causes great ponderation

BILL CRAWFORD

Riding the rural highways of Mississippi, it’s easy to see why so many citizens want taxes cut. Vistas of disrepair and deterioration overwhelm. Strapped folk in these areas see little benefit from state spending. To them, every precious dollar they send to state and local governments must seem to disappear down endless holes. They are beyond taxed enough already.

Now, these highways they depend on for work, church, and groceries have begun to buckle and crack. Bad roads will worsen their plight unless and until money is spent to fix them. But there is not enough money for repairs, especially for poor, rural areas. And there won’t be without more tax revenues.

This infrastructure calamity has become a matter of great ponderation in Jackson.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves told a Stennis Institute gathering last week the matter is one legislators can’t ignore, adding road and bridge repair is a “core function” of government. True, so long as pondering is different from ignoring.

You see, legislators have known about, and pondered, this problem for years. Back in 2009 their own PEER Committee told them the backlog for just bridge repairs had grown to $975 million. Then, in 2013, PEER told them the bridge backlog had jumped to $2.7 billion. In 2015 the Mississippi Economic Council told them nearly $6 billion was needed to fix both bridges and highways.

Naturally, each bigger number created a need for greater ponderation.

Today, money needed to fix roads and bridges is nearing $7 billion.

Meanwhile, legislative leaders have a self-made dilemma. Back in 2015, business leaders warned them bad roads would hurt the state economy and asked them to raise taxes. Legislative leaders promised to take care of the issue. Instead, they’ve pondered.

This past summer, legislative leaders listened to their chosen tax consultant tell them user taxes should be the primary means of funding government functions. They liked what they heard.

Well, the gas tax is the user tax Mississippi levies to pay for roads and bridges. It was last increased in 1987. For years now, it has provided too little money to cover both new construction and repairs. The easy and, according to the tax consultant, proper fix would be to increase the gas tax.

Anti-tax rural folks have a different thought. They want tax cuts, not tax increases, not even just a few cents per gallon of gas. They don’t get, or don’t care, that good roads are essential for a good economy.

Meanwhile, roads and bridges deteriorate more each year, putting everyone’s economic well-being at risk.

Impatient business leaders want legislative leaders to keep their promise. Republican legislators in control understand, but want to keep their jobs.

As drivers jerk and shudder down ever more rugged highways, they can rest assured of one thing. Mississippi’s legislative leaders, like Pinky and the Brain, will ponder this matter with great deliberation.

P.S. – Reeves said possible help from Donald Trump’s infrastructure plan would now be included in their ponderation.

Bill Crawford is a syndicated columnist from Meridian. Readers can contact him at crawfolk@gmail.com.

  • DWarren

    Mr. Crawford must much rather prefer a Progressive Democrat legislature that would forego thinking altogether and confiscate all private wealth by oppressively raising taxes. He appears to prefer the Obama model of making record expenditures to the point of incurring more debt than the total aggregate indebtedness of all other presidential administrations in the history of the nation combined, ballooning the national debt to twenty trillion dollars in eight years. Did not the outgoing Progressive Democrat presidential administration spend gobs of borrowed money on “shovel ready” infrastructure projects like the ones Mr. Crawford alludes to? The old campaign slogan, “elect more Progressive Democrats so we can thoughtlessly and forcibly confiscate the working person’s hard earned wages through excessive taxation, redistribute income, and spend money the state doesn’t have so your grandkids and great-grandkids can be born with financial challenges they will never be able to overcome” has become so trite, hackneyed, stale, faded, and worn-out that it now falls on jaded wiser ears.

    • Thile

      “Confiscate private wealth.” You mean like when Tate Reeves, Philip Gunn, and their Tax Foundation expert talk about “eliminating tax exemptions” on financial transactions (like 401(k) contributions) and bank fees? As for “excessive taxation” and “confiscating wages,” the GOP clown car seeks to “broaden sales taxes” (adding taxes to prescription drugs, doctor visits, haircuts, and legal services) on everyone who earns less than $70,000/yr this legislative session.

      • DWarren

        If so, Thile, the Progressive Democrat soak the rich strategy has finally won the day. Isn’t that just what you wanted and voted for all along? It’s called income redistribution and adheres nicely with Marx’s maxim “from each according to his means to each according to his needs.” Did you really believe that the greedy, taxing, redistributing hand of government spending would dip into everyone else’s pocket and never touch yours? Or do you hold that oppressive confiscatory taxation is a good and legitimate thing only when levied by Progressive Democrats in the name of “spreading the wealth around,” paying for nonexistent “shovel ready infrastructure jobs,” and financed with the money taken from everyone else’s earning, but sparing your private wealth as a card carrying member of the elite?

        • Thile

          There’s that patented DWarren Gish Gallop. To paraphrase your two wall-o-texts (and counting):

          DWarren is perfectly fine with tax increases because republicans are doing it.

  • Thile

    Taxes at their current rate are fine. The state essentially decided they didn’t want to pay for maintenance over the last decade and that’s where we are today. By not paying as much for maintenance and repairs we had money for cool stuff like malls ($300 million) and borderline-fraudulent start-ups ($400 million). Whoopsies!