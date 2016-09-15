BILL MINOR: Defense forum location brings back memories

As I see it, the only winner in the NBC presidential national defense forum in New York harbor was my old friend, the retired aircraft carrier Intrepid, scene of the forum.

Neither Hillary Clinton nor Donald J. Trump – the Democratic and Republican candidates – proved themselves ready to be leader of the free world, the job they’re seeking

Why do I call the Intrepid my old friend? Because in World War II the Intrepid took a Japanese torpedo hit in the vast South Pacific which could have ended my life. I’ll explain.

With several other tin cans (nicknames for destroyers) my ship, the USS Stephen Potter, in February, 1944 was screening the Intrepid in a surprise raid on the south Pacific Japanese naval base at Truk. At nightfall an enemy torpedo bomber (plane) slipped into our formation and launched a silver “fish” aimed at our position.

“Stand by to take torpedo on the port side,” said Captain Charles Crichton on the PA. Everyone, especially those of us whose battle stations were below decks, waited tensely, not knowing where it would hit.

Moments later, our crew down in the fire room heard a sickening, swishing sound of the torpedo’s fins as it slid inches below us. We then heard the Intrepid 40 feet away had been hit in the stern and was steaming out of control.

Seventeen of Intrepid’s crew died. With another destroyer, the Potter was directed to stand by the crippled carrier until it regained steerage. Afterward, we were sent to accompany Intrepid for extensive repairs at Pearl Harbor, 1,000 dangerous miles eastward.

Thankfully, the tough old carrier lived to fight (and fight well) another day. Often the Potter would be beside her as plane guard.

That seven decades later real estate tycoon Trump and former secretary of state Clinton would be brought together on the flight deck of the old flat top (now a floating museum) is one of the incredible twists of our nation’s history.

Of course Trump played it as just another installment of his reality game show “The Apprentice” where gibberish instead of facts are the order of the day. Rather than treating the nation’s presidency as the toughest job on the planet, Trump made it seem merely a bidding war for some choice piece of real estate.

Although she drew on much deeper experience and knowledge in the judicious use of the nation’s military power, Clinton herself made a misstep by saying she would “never” put ground troops again in Iraq or in Syria. As she well knew, we currently have several hundred Special Operation Forces on the ground in both places.

Almost everyone who has critiqued the Sept. 7 NBC forum has given Matt Lauer, the moderator, a failing grade, especially for not challenging Trump for saying he opposed the U.S.’s 2003 invasion of Iraq from the beginning.

While many Republicans in Congress say they can’t support Trump because of the damage he has already caused the Grand Old Party, two stalwarts of Mississippi’s Republican delegation – Sen. Roger Wicker and Rep. Gregg Harper – on public radio still avow backing of the Trumpster, warts and all.

Perhaps Wicker and Harper don’t mind being in bed with some of the world’s most despised extremists such as Klucker David Duke, Russia’s dictator Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, all of whom also favor a Trump presidency.

Bill Minor is a syndicated columnist who has covered Mississippi politics since 1947. Contact him through Ed Inman at edinman@earthlink.net.