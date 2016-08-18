BILL MINOR: Kennedy’s visit raised state’s hunger profile

During Lyndon Johnson’s “war on poverty” in the latter 1960s Mississippi’s Delta region where thousands of displaced cotton plantation workers lived on the fringe of hunger became a national target.

Even New York Sen. Robert Kennedy, brother of slain President John F. Kennedy came down to personally see if LBJ’s program was reaching the gut poor in the nation’s poorest state. As part of my news reporting job, I accompanied RFK on his historic Delta tour and became an eyewitness to what he found in that poverty-stricken region.

At the same time Mississippi was being made a test case of Johnson’s reform programs, some medical professionals in the state were vainly trying to root out indigenous Jim Crowism in the state’s medical system.

A soon-to-be published book edited by well-known Dr. Rick deShazo, professor of medicine at University of Mississippi Medical Center, captures the state’s struggle to deal with the broad spectrum of hunger and health issues faced in those years by its African-American citizenry.

Among others, you meet in deShazo’s text such courageous figures as Dr. Robert Marston, a pioneer Director of UMMC who faced constant harassment from segregationist legislators to disobey federal mandates to make his institution more racially inclusive, and Jackson’s Dr. Robert Smith, a black family physician who for decades saved (and is still saving) the lives of thousands of people in the black community and treated civil rights volunteers of both races who swarmed into the state during the 1960s “freedom summer.” Then there’s the late Dr. Aaron Shirley who gave up his Vicksburg practice to become the black resident professor at UMMC after passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act mandated racial integration in public medical institutions.

The medical center became innocently involved in the nationally covered kidnap-murder story of three young civil rights workers in Neshoba County after their bodies were removed from an earthen dam outside the city of Philadelphia. A state judge ordered an autopsy to be done at UMMC since no local hospital would do it because one of the three (James Chaney) was black. Pathologists from UMMC found all three had been shot with a .45 cal pistol, but Chaney had also been severely beaten with a blunt instrument. (A rumor that Chaney had also been castrated was not true.) A national civil rights organization sent in a pathologist to confirm the UMMC report.

In Jackson a day before coming to the Delta, Kennedy, along with a bipartisan senatorial subcommittee, had heard blacks (and some white farmers) testify.

Kennedy had no advance plan to fly up to the Delta, but after hearing such heart-wrenching accounts of hunger and malnutrition, he chartered a 16 passenger airplane and invited me to join him and his staff for the trip.

We toured five small towns and their rural area. Kennedy several weeks later told a committee his Mississippi visit left him in doubt whether the state meant to “either drive the Negro poor out of the state or starve them to death.” How would we answer him today, 50 years later?

Syndicated columnist Bill Minor has covered Mississippi politics since 1947. Contact him through Ed Inman at edinman@earthlink.net.