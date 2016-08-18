BILL MINOR: Kennedy’s visit raised state’s hunger profile

BILL MINOR

During Lyndon Johnson’s “war on poverty” in the latter 1960s Mississippi’s Delta region where thousands of displaced cotton plantation workers lived on the fringe of hunger became a national target.

Even New York Sen. Robert Kennedy, brother of slain President John F. Kennedy came down to personally see if LBJ’s program was reaching the gut poor in the nation’s poorest state. As part of my news reporting job, I accompanied RFK on his historic Delta tour and became an eyewitness to what he found in that poverty-stricken region.

At the same time Mississippi was being made a test case of Johnson’s reform programs, some medical professionals in the state were vainly trying to root out indigenous Jim Crowism in the state’s medical system.

A soon-to-be published book edited by well-known Dr. Rick deShazo, professor of medicine at University of Mississippi Medical Center, captures the state’s struggle to deal with the broad spectrum of hunger and health issues faced in those years by its African-American citizenry.

Among others, you meet in deShazo’s text such courageous figures as Dr. Robert Marston, a pioneer Director of UMMC who faced constant harassment from segregationist legislators to disobey federal mandates to make his institution more racially inclusive, and Jackson’s Dr. Robert Smith, a black family physician who for decades saved (and is still saving) the lives of thousands of people in the black community and treated civil rights volunteers of both races who swarmed into the state during the 1960s “freedom summer.” Then there’s the late Dr. Aaron Shirley who gave up his Vicksburg practice to become the black resident professor at UMMC after passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act mandated racial integration in public medical institutions.

The medical center became innocently involved in the nationally covered kidnap-murder story of three young civil rights workers in Neshoba County after their bodies were removed from an earthen dam outside the city of Philadelphia. A state judge ordered an autopsy to be done at UMMC since no local hospital would do it because one of the three (James Chaney) was black. Pathologists from UMMC found all three had been shot with a .45 cal pistol, but Chaney had also been severely beaten with a blunt instrument. (A rumor that Chaney had also been castrated was not true.) A national civil rights organization sent in a pathologist to confirm the UMMC report.

In Jackson a day before coming to the Delta, Kennedy, along with a bipartisan senatorial subcommittee, had heard blacks (and some white farmers) testify.

Kennedy had no advance plan to fly up to the Delta, but after hearing such heart-wrenching accounts of hunger and malnutrition, he chartered a 16 passenger airplane and invited me to join him and his staff for the trip.

We toured five small towns and their rural area. Kennedy several weeks later told a committee his Mississippi visit left him in doubt whether the state meant to “either drive the Negro poor out of the state or starve them to death.” How would we answer him today, 50 years later?

Syndicated columnist Bill Minor has covered Mississippi politics since 1947. Contact him through Ed Inman at edinman@earthlink.net.

  • DWarren

    Mr. Minor’s regular reminisces revolve around some icarian progressive Democrat idol flying fearlessly into the fray to slay this or that despicable dragon–only inadvertently to multiply the number of demonic dragons preying on the helpless and the hopeless. This week he treats the reader to LBJ and Bobby Kennedy declaring war on poverty. What Mr. Minor omits is much more interesting than what he includes in his erstwhile narrative.
    LBJ was influenced to draw the sword and throw away the scabbard in the war on poverty by the late socialist Michael Harrington’s 1962 book, “The Other America.” In his State of the Union address in January 1964, LBJ said, “This administration today, here and now, declares unconditional war on poverty in America.” Sounds heroic, doesn’t it? But Johnson’s ineptitude in commanding his war on poverty mirrored his bungling of the Vietnam War. Historians (if any remain extant) can tally the terrible cost of both wars in the terms of human suffering, horror, and hardships. When an endeavor is undertaken without clearly defined objectives, with inferior or incorrect principles, and with “good intentions” as the sole measuring stick of accomplishment, tragedy is certain to taint every treading track along the long road to disillusionment and discontent. Between January 1964 and 2014 American taxpayers have shelled out twenty-two trillion dollars in the progressive Democrat war on poverty. The national poverty rate in 1967 was about fourteen percent. Fifty years later in 2014, the national poverty rate hovered around fourteen percent. A progressive Democrat socialist state has not won the war on poverty because its approach is inherently flawed and its policies are more detrimental than beneficial to the poor.
    The progressive Democrat war on poverty has been willfully blind to the veracity of the old saw, “what you tax you get less of; what you subsidize you get more of.” The progressive Democrat war on poverty has decimated the African-American family. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, himself a progressive Democrat, issued a cautionary report in 1965 warning that the policies being implemented would destroy nuclear family units and expose countless millions to the number one marker for lifelong, multigenerational, hopeless poverty—namely, children being reared in a single parent household. Mr. Moynihan was soundly chided and rebuffed for daring to introduce sanity into the progressive Democrat daydream of dispatching the dragon of poverty and for questioning the socialist prime directive of redistributing wealth as a panacea for all ills, foreign and domestic. In 1965 the national illegitimacy rate was 7.7%. In 2012 the national illegitimacy rate was forty percent–and seventy-two percent in the African-American community. Government subsidized illegitimacy is one big reason that the war on poverty has been lost in a rout.
    Perhaps Mr. Minor shares his tales of yesteryear to encourage the reader to double down on progressive Democrat socialism. That is the argument that Sasha Abramsky posited in his 2013 book, The American War on Poverty. The thesis that the war on poverty has been lost because too little socialism has been put into practice rings hollow and hackneyed to the jaded ears of realists. But if Mr. Minor and HRC are any indication (and they are), the only solution progressive Democrats have for any problem is more and bigger, greater and more expansive, exceedingly fanatical and mind-numbed socialism.

    • TWBDB

      Dale, can you please provide a history lesson on how your constituency, the programs you support have benefited the impoverished in Mississippi?

      • DWarren

        My constituency is the working class taxpayers who have been and continue to be fleeced to pay for the good intentions of progressive Democrats whose only solution to any particular problem and to all problems generally is more expansive, invasive, and crippling socialism. You are completely unwilling to hold the progressive Democrats responsible for their failed policies. It appears neither the progressive Democrats nor you, Tim, will be satisfied until we are all in the same leaky dingy adrift on the stormy seas of socialism.
        Do you even realize how incredibly psychologically dysfunctional your position that doing the wrong thing, failing miserably, and harming countless millions in the process merits doubling down on the failed policies and continuing them sounds to a sane person?”
        As usual, your insular, knee-jerk, emotional reaction is to denigrate anyone who points out the reality of the abject failure of progressive Democrat policies. Why do you consistently prop up expressions of socialism that cause untold millions such misery and depravation? Is the “good intentions” of progressive Democrats an appropriate excuse in your mind for the harm that has been done to the people who were the objects of their “compassionate aid?”Do you deprive some sort of sick voyeuristic pleasure from the sight of people suffering?

        • TWBDB

          I didn’t denigrate anyone, you did, and you continue to do so. Your posts are clear and present evidence of said denigration.

          I did ask you a question. A clear question without judgement providing you with the open opportunity to share the positive progress, the benefits, of the programs and plans of action of your own political faction – which frankly I’ve not been able to identify other than a party of one. You’re apparently well versed in history, well read, certainly have no loss for words and a desire to share them. I’m giving you an opportunity to share something positive.

          As for your continued attacks on me personally, blow it out your behind.

          • DWarren

            Aw, Tim, don’t take it personally when you are asked to justify your support for the progressive Democrats and their socialist policies. Doing so isn’t becoming. I know it bothers you that the progressive Dems’ socialist good intentions don’t translate into people helped and problems solved; rather, the progressive Dems’ socialist “feel good” policies exacerbate problems in terms of multiplying both the number of people en toto and the multiple generations in a family who are a drag on society by never learning to provide for and care for themselves. No one can logically defend the indefensible, and you are correct to not even try to do so. Now, if we can just get you to fight the good fight to abandon inane socialist principles altogether.
            The answer to your question is so blatantly clear that it needs no elucidation. Taxpayers already provide every person in the nation a K-12 education gratis. Many locales have even adopted the socialist policy of requiring the taxpayers to fund the first two years of college. Said free public education prepares one (or at least should prepare one) for success in college or the pursuit of a vocational career. The problem arises when those who are receiving the public’s largess take no personal responsibility to take full advantage of the opportunity the taxpayers provide them. They mill around for thirteen years and leave school as dumb as they were the day they arrived. Tax payers have done enough. If you have a hard knock life because you chose not to prepare yourself academically, that’s on you. If your kids have a hard scrabble life because you chose not to apply yourself to the extent that you are capable of providing for them, that’s on you. In the words of that great American philosopher Ron White, “You can’t fix stupid!” Or perhaps you prefer that great American philosopher, Forrest Gump who said, “Momma says, stupid is as stupid does.”
            Now, let me ask you a couple of questions. How often have you pointed out to progressive Democrat politicians at the local, state, and national level that their idiotic socialist policies are harming millions and bankrupting the nation? How many progressive Dems have you told up front that you will no longer vote for them, until they renounce their stupid socialist proclivities? It’s time for you to put up or shut up.

          • TWBDB

            Dale, I can come up with good conservative policies that have aided the Delta African American community: it’s a pity you can’t. Why don’t you try being for something for a change.

          • DWarren

            Tim, I’m for Christian theism, objective reality, personal responsibility, rugged individualism, self-reliance, a responsible work ethic, capitalism, free enterprise, limited and accountable government, biblical morality, the traditional nuclear family, free speech (with its concomitant responsibility to know what one is talking about), truth, justice, a strict constructionist interpretation of the Constitution, and American exceptionalism. Such abstract principles issue forth into applied practices. Unfortunately, at the moment both the principles and the practices are out of vogue in modern society that has lost its way and wanders aimlessly in the philosophical wastelands of secularism, progressivism, and socialism.

          • TWBDB

            I too am for objective reality, personal responsibility, rugged individualism, self-reliance, a responsible work ethic, capitalism, free enterprise, limited and accountable government, Biblical morality, the traditional nuclear family, free speech, truth, justice, and American exceptionalism.

            We can build on that common ground by working together or we can stagnate around our differences.

            Where we differ: I am not for a theist government, no matter the religion at center. I am neither a strict or broad constructionist: I believe we moved beyond those rigid definitions, as we should have, as the nation grew in size and experience. I am moderate on this topic. I am most definitely For the traditional nuclear family and Biblical morality, AND I am FOR civil equality. For me, these aren’t mutually exclusive in civil matters. They become mutually exclusive if you promote a theist government and the theism you promote insist on mutual exclusivity. I understand that: I simply disagree.

            Again, we cannot grow together if we spend all our time focusing and stagnating around our differences. We ARE a diverse people, thankfully, with diverse viewpoints, have been from the beginning of our nation. Our fledgling nation found a way to work within that reality, I see no point in tossing it out today.

          • DWarren

            Tim, I am of the opinion that it is not only ill-advised, but impossible to establish or to maintain a thoroughly secular government apart from God. The Founding Fathers’ recognition that humans are “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights” reflects the theistic perspective that the governance of God transcends human governments and that human governments are and must always remain subservient to God’s transcendent rule. I believe that the Founding Fathers were correct to believe and to base their practice on the reality that human rights come exclusively from the Creator as the eternal objective divine Arbiter of right and wrong. I also believe that the Founding Fathers were correct to conclude that the role of human government is both defined and delineated by the Creator as limited in its authority and scope. God instituted human government to restrain depravity for the good of the human race. History provides sufficient evidentiary testimony that unrestrained human depravity is an unmitigated ill rather than a boon to the human race. When human government oversteps its bounds and arrogantly assumes to usurp the rule of God, it becomes illegitimate and detrimental to all who suffer under its auspice.
            I can’t conveniently compartmentalize reality by adhering to God’s standard of what is right or wrong in selected instances, but turn around, seek, and subscribe to human government’s subjective mortal standard of what is right or wrong in other selected instances of belief or behavior. When there is a difference of opinion between what God requires and what human government requires, I consistently advise that the philosophy of the Apostles be followed, “But Peter and the apostles replied, ‘We must obey God rather than men” (Acts 5:29).
            When you encounter an instance in which the law of God and the law of human government are at odds and in diametrical opposition to each other, how does your worldview advise that you solve the conundrum of which trumps the other?

          • TWBDB

            Dale, I can’t thank you enough for the civil conversation we are having in the moment. Thank you.

            The Founding Fathers acknowledged God, the unalienable rights endowed by our Creator, the role of religion(s) in human life, and the benefits of looking to the moral compass extolled by religion(s). What they didn’t do is place one religion over another.

            Speaking from the Christian basis of my faith, Christ didn’t establish a regional kingdom limited by borders: stated His lack of intention to do so outright. In my opinion, Christ’s kingdom isn’t of this world at all; it is spiritual, transcending our human limitations entirely. Certainly the purpose of Christ’s crucifixion transcends the human precepts of the moment in time. Christians view Christ as without sin, yet in the moment Christ was sentenced to death for breaking what the theocratic rulers of the time deemed to be God’s law. In my opinion, the ultimate example of the folly of establishing a human government claiming to speak for God, for that government sentenced God to death; oddly, God complied. And sadly, most of the Apostles met the same fate.

            History does teach us a government ruled by depravity can’t stand and neither a nation presuming to speak for God. Our nation wasn’t established to do so, but rather to include people of all faiths and welcome their influence. I believe this is right. I also believe that no one in this nation is ‘forced’ to violate their faith – we have choice. No man rules your spirit. I do believe that many try to ‘force’ others to violate their faith, their moral compass, and I believe that ‘force’ is attempted by people of faith, people of conflicting faiths, and people of no faith whatsoever. In answer to your question Dale, I believe at the end of the day, we are individuals with choice, and as individuals we can choose to walk away, stand our ground, or comply when someone makes that attempt. And that is right.

            It does complicate the matter when the leaders of religion, as in Christ’s day, tell their followers ‘this man who believes differently than you violates God’s law and must be expelled from our midst’.

          • DWarren

            Tim over ninety-eight percent of the Founding Fathers adhered to the Christian Faith to one degree or another. Slightly under two percent of the Revolutionary War era population was composed of Jewish persons. The thesis that the Founding Fathers were intentional about establishing either a purely secular government or a religiously neutral government can’t be substantiated by genuine history, in my opinion.
            Humans are free moral agents. Humans are able to make choices. Humans are also responsible and accountable for the choices they make. Humans need an absolute objective standard for right and wrong, moral and immoral, and wise and unwise as the measuring stick for the options before them. I believe that said absolute objective standard is God and that His Self-disclosure regarding Who He is, what He is like, and what He expects of humans is preserved in the sixty-six canonical books of the Holy Bible. I do not subscribe to the idea that “man is the measure of all things.” Humans are not at liberty to arbitrate, to amend, or to nullify divine directions regarding beliefs or behaviors.
            When you are faced with a choice, how do you decide what is right or wrong, moral or immoral, wise or unwise?

          • TWBDB

            Dale, I don’t subscribe to the idea that ‘man is the measure of all things’ either. I believe this to be one of the greatest messages in the story of Christ. We tend to gloss over the fact that man measured Christ and found Christ spiritually wanting enough to murder him. Man was able to do this as Christ was in the act of offering His own life for the sins of man. If man can so easily do this to the Lord, why then would anyone be willing to place any man’s interpretation of religion supreme? There’s an example of when I am faced with a choice, a question, how I come to a decision about it. I believe our spiritual relationship is something our government has no business in.

        • TWBDB

          Dale, let me set you straight on something. I own my home outright, I pay my taxes, over 30% of my salary to be exact, and I’d welcome the opportunity to lower my tax rate, or to see those taxes going to a good cause. I don’t consider rampant reproduction a good cause, and yet, that’s what I see the most. I don’t consider welfare, WIC, etc. ‘socialist’ programs because we aren’t getting anything in return other than more mouths to feed. I would actually welcome a real ‘socialist’ program where people work for the community rather than sitting on their collective ass doing nothing but eating and screwing.

          • DWarren

            Please do inform me how you get by paying only about 30% of your earnings in taxes. I’m up around 60% in oppressive socialist Democrat taxation, when you factor in Fed. income tax, state income tax, social security, medicare, ad valorem, state sales tax, local sales tax, property tax, ad nauseam.

          • TWBDB

            I said over 30%: I wasn’t specific: perhaps this will be informative.

            I’m in the 28 to 33% federal tax bracket depending on the year and how well business goes. SS caps at $106K. The more you make above that figure the lower your overall rate. You can lower your tax bracket by putting back the max in retirement investment: I do. I drive a company car: fuel included. CA doesn’t tax food. My property tax rate just over 1%: insurance is lower than my brother’s house in MS. Both effectively a lower percentage of my income perhaps than yours. Sales tax on taxable goods perhaps a lower % of my total income too. If income allows, there are a plethora of mechanisms to lower your overall tax rate.

            Dale, these things are variables we’ve discussed before and why I’ve said the SS cap should be raised and the % to income lowered. Helping those making under $106K. This is but one of the ways we could lower the tax rate for the middle class.

          • Todd

            Just a clarification…SS cap is $118,500 this year on FICA….no cap on Medicare side…glad to see the comment about retirement savings…preach to my employees all the time…where else are you going to get a 100% return on your money (Co match)….

          • TWBDB

            Thank you for correcting my error Todd. The cap did start to rise in 2012. Good thing! And thank you for mentioning the 100% return on investment, company match, on retirement savings. Our’s is 6%. I completely took this for granted far too long: I cringe when I think about the $$ I lost before wising up.

  • Numbercruncher

    I find it hilarious that Mr Minor is trying to showcase a liberal program in the state that has been proven a failure nationwide. The great society is a multi trillion dollar failure that has only fostered government dependence and further perpetual poverty.

    I can feel the liberal veins popping out in their foreheads as they read this. Well you haven’t been to these same delta towns lately. The black population has been failed by their constant democrat vote as they are given just enough to survive and are only cared about come time to go to the polls.

    I invite Mr Minor back to these same towns. I’ll drive. That is open to any one that’s a taker. Lets view the homes that are falling in. The roofs that are covered in tattered tarps with rotting eaves. Let’s view the hopelessness fostered by decades of democrat influence in the delta that rivals the 60s in these same towns.

    I’ll let Mr minor or any other guest take a stroll down MLK Blvd in Clarksdale and down Main Street in Jonestown at night to speak to the people about the great society if he wants do. I’ll buy dinner at the Hollywood if he agrees to it.

    If you want to try to prop up a liberal policy that is a success, Mr Minor, try to choose one that is not so easy to point to as an abysmal failure a half century after its start.

    • TWBDB

      B Minor wasn’t showcasing a liberal program, he was, as you have, pointing out that much of the same problems of the time when Kennedy visited still exist today.

  • TWBDB

    NumberC correctly points out poor conditions still exist today for far too many, regardless of race. I have driven through Delta towns lately; talked with MS residents and too many suffer financial hardship. The solution isn’t a government entitlement program but an aggressive jobs creation program. The same is true whether it’s the MS Delta or an urban center in NY or CA.

    Racism, bigotry exists period. Racial tension exists period. Acknowledging this fact is prudent but doesn’t solve the problem alone.

    Federal programs can’t and shouldn’t be relied upon to hold up the state, to feed and clothe the state’s residents indefinitely. Rather than build a political message, rather than build a state program plan of action on opposition to federal programs, wouldn’t it be nice to hear what can and should be done for the people of the state ?

  • TWBDB

    Perhaps this too simplistic a plan of action, but I’ve never quite understood why assistance programs aren’t tied with job(s) experience development when the assistance is going to able bodied individuals. People are motivated by personal accomplishment. It would seem these programs could be linked with programs to improve housing conditions, community conditions; i.e. the people living in the community employed, even if it be via an assistance program, to clean up, fix up their own homes, neighborhoods, schools, etc.

    • DWarren

      Tim, here in Mississippi even asking those on public assistance to show up in person once a year to verify their continuing needy status raised a howl among progressive Democrats. In the socialist mentality, those on public assistance are entitled to sit on their kiester and get something for nothing. They will tell you up front that you owe them a place to live (with all utilities paid), air conditioning, cellphone, laptop, school supplies, food to eat, a TV to watch (with all the cable channels, of course), free health and dental care, and a raise for each additional illegitimate child they produce. Even suggesting as you do that they seek gainful employment exposes you to the slander of being “mean spirited” and a “capitalist” Neanderthal. In their minds, jobs are for dolts like you who are required to punch a clock, perform a task, or fill a slot to earn money that the government can take to support them.

      • TWBDB

        My statements on this issue shouldn’t be news to you, I’ve told you as much before. Assuming that everyone on assistance programs wants to remain so forever, is in of itself a form of excusing such behavior: no better in application than the very alleged socialist mentality you describe and condemn repeatedly. Either extreme is a social trap for the citizenry involved; the taxpayer sick of paying out of pocket and the recipient who has succumbed to complacency due to lack of hope for change.

        We can’t remain pigeon holed in the political thought definitions and character assassinations of the past if we are to break the cycles created by them.