BILL MINOR: Voice from slavery provides archive of a long-ago time

Can you imagine reading a 105-year-old ex-slave’s detailed account of his extraordinary life on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast in the 19th century?

Well, that’s what I discovered last week in the latest issue of the Pearl River Historical Society’s “Historical Reporter,” a remarkable monthly publication produced by self-made historian-researcher Mark Davis of Gulfport.

Davis has located a transcript of an interview with Henri Necaise, done in approximately 1935 (Henri died in 1937) by a woman employee of the Federal Writer’s Project of the Works Progress Administration. The WPA was one of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s programs to provide employment during the Great Depression.

It’s noteworthy that during 1930s Depression years nationally acclaimed Mississippi novelist Eudora Welty landed a job with a WPA writer’s project.

But back to Henri, our ex-slave from Hancock County: He was part-French and part-black, an indentured laborer owned by Ursin and Louise Ladner. It must be understood at the outset that Henri was not treated as an ordinary field hand. As best can be determined Henri was distantly related to Ursin Ladner and was entrusted to carry out transactions for the Ladner family.

Henri relates in his WPA interview that his father was a white man, Anatole Necaise, while his mother was black. Henri adds that his mother was “sol’ from me an’ her other chillun” before he got to know her.

During most of his life, Henri tells the interviewer, he and his family spoke French, a fact that stood him in good stead when French cargo ships landed on the Coast and needed a local translator.

When the Civil War began, Henri says he was given responsibility of driving and selling five steers raised on the Ladner farm in Mobile to feed the family. During the war, Henri says some men in the community did fight but others were “arunnin and hidin.” Henri admits he brought food to white slackers hiding in the swamp.

He adds: “De Yankees came to Pass Christian. I was der ean seen ‘em. Dey tore up things as they went along.” One thing that comes through in the words of Henri Necaise is that as a slave he ate better and was clothed better than when he was a free man at the pit of the Great Depression.

Henri says of the Carpetbaggers who came down after the War: “Dey went on and turned us loose lak a passel of cattle an’ didn’t show us nothing or give us nothing.” The ex-slave says he soon set out on his own, bought a schooner and began hauling charcoal to sell in New Orleans. After two years of eeking out a living, a big storm hit Bay St. Louis and he lost his schooner. But after picking up money at odd jobs, Henri was able to buy a small plot of land and build a cabin.

A tiny photograph of Henri, Davis writes, has been acquired by Dorty Necaise, a Bay St. Louis policeman who is a distant relative of Henri. Dorty, Davis writes, is an amateur genealogist, who has searched without success to find Henri’s burial site.

Syndicated columnist Bill Minor has covered Mississippi politics since 1947.