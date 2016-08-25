BLAKE FELDMAN: Black lives matter: aspiration or reality?

This summer has demonstrated both the failure of Mississippi’s legal system to hold police accountable and local communities’ understandable mistrust of that system. This has never been unique to Mississippi. Black men and women have been fighting against this system for generations. In the summer of 1967, there were riots in Florida after police killed a black teenager by shooting him in the back. In August 1965, there were riots in Los Angeles over police brutality against two black men. The August before that, there were riots over police brutality against black residents in New Jersey.

In recent years, Americans have again taken to the streets to demand change – to demand our local and state leaders do something about police killing an average of three people per day. Because those who are shot, choked, beaten and broken to death are disproportionately black, and because these homicides are almost always met with impunity, there is a nationwide movement calling for a meaningful and diligent public policy response. While the names of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile have been printed, spoken and shouted across the country, we cannot ignore the urgency of the same crisis in Mississippi.

On July 4, 2016 – the day we celebrate our country and her greatest tenants of democracy and liberty – the print edition of the New York Times included a story with the headline: “Black Man’s Shooting Recalls Southern Wounds.” The story was about Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert, a 37-year-old black man who was shot and killed by a Tupelo police officer after fleeing a traffic stop on June 18. On August 1, the district attorney presented the case to a secret grand jury, and the officer was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Those “Southern wounds” were ripped open this summer, but in many ways they were never healed. Rather, we were forced to acknowledge an unspeakable truth – police in American can still kill civilians for no good reason, and sometimes they do.

As has happened before and will happen again, a civilian pulled out his phone and showed the country what it didn’t want to see. A thirty second video of Baton Rouge police officers tackling Alton Sterling, pinning his arms to the ground, and then shooting him in the chest several times shook the nation to its core.

The following evening, millions were watching a livestream video from St. Paul, Minnesota. We witnessed Philando Castile taking his last breath in front of his fiancée, Diamond, and her four-year-old daughter after a police officer shot him during a traffic stop.

Anyone unshaken by Castile dying before their eyes must have empathized with Diamond during her video. Surely after that, we couldn’t ignore the cries for action to address the systemic use of force – particularly excessive and lethal use of force and the grossly disproportionate rate at which black bodies are on the receiving end of government-wielded guns, Tasers, nightsticks and boots.

Americans felt varying degrees of heartbreak and outrage, but beyond that, something so many desperately want to be false was again revealed as true. The phrase “black lives matter” – much like the American exceptionalism in political speeches, the words “Equal Justice Under Law” etched above our nation’s highest court, and the final clause of our Pledge of Allegiance – is still an aspiration.

For how many generations can that aspiration be systemically neglected before it becomes a lie?

Blake Feldman is the criminal justice advocacy coordinator for the ACLU of Mississippi. Contact the ACLU of Mississippi at P.O. Box 2242, Jackson, MS 39225, or call the office at (601) 354-3408.