BOBBY HARRISON: Is Hamilton all he is now cracked up to be?

Alexander Hamilton, the nation’s first Treasury secretary, credited with playing a key role in developing the American financial system before being killed in a dual with Vice President Aaron Burr, has been in the news a lot lately.

First there was that blockbuster Broadway play.

And now Hamilton is in the news again as one of the creators and chief defenders of the Electoral College system used in electing presidents.

As we all know now, under the American system of electing presidents, the primary goal is to win a majority of the 538 electoral votes – not the most popular votes.

Of course, each state has the number of electoral votes equal to its number of U.S. House members and its two U.S. senators, plus three for Washington, D.C.

In most instances, to win a state’s electoral votes, a presidential candidate needs to receive the most votes in that state – it could be 2 million more votes or 20 more votes. It is a winner-take off proposition.

That is apparently not what Hamilton had in mind. He spoke of the Electoral College as a group of men (women had no say back then) capable of analyzing the qualities that would make a good president and selecting a president based on that analysis.

That analysis is no longer part of the equation. The electors – political party insiders for the most part – select their party’s candidate. If the Democratic candidate wins a state, the Democratic electors give their votes to that candidate. The same is true for the Republicans.

And quite frankly, despite Hamilton’s near cult status in popular culture thanks to the aforementioned Broadway play, your humble scribe would be very uncomfortable with a true Hamiltonian system. I do not want a small group of men and (now) women having the final say on who has the morals and ethics to serve as president.

The will of the people should have more of a say in what is now the greatest representative democracy in the history of the world.

The question is how to judge the will of the people?

In the recently completed election, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton got nearly 2.9 million more votes (a lead of more than 2 percent) than did Republican nominee Donald Trump. Yet, electors across the country met Monday to select Trump because he won the most votes in the most states.

Now before the cards, letters, e-mails and phone calls start coming in, this is not an argument that Clinton, not Trump, should be the next president. The Electoral College process is the process and it should be adhered to until legally changed.

But it is the best process?

The truth is that Trump is the president-elect because he won three so-called Rust belt states – Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin – by less than 1 percentage point in each instance or a little less than a combined 78,000 votes. If Clinton had won those states, she would be president.

But she didn’t.

The arguments, best I can tell, for the Electoral College, are that it prevents large states from having too great a say in the election of a president and that is the process the Founding Fathers (such as Hamilton) devised, so it must be good.

Well, the current system is not really what Hamilton described. And digging further into writings of other Founding Fathers leads to the question of was the Electoral College really devised as a compromise to gain the support for the new constitution in the less populous slave-holding states that would not agree to a system where the president was elected via the popular vote? The whole three-fifths compromise where a slave counted for three-fifths of a non-slave was part of the compromise.

The argument that big states (namely liberal California) should not be given too much say seems counter-intuitive to our democratic principles. Some might argue that the South should not be given too much say.

Isn’t that argument just a continuation of the three-fifths compromise? An excellent analysis by Nate Cohn on the New York Times Upshot points out Wyoming has one-66th of California’s population but 1-18th of California’s electoral votes.

Shouldn’t we all count the same?

Of course, there are problems with all systems. In 1960, for instance, Democrat John Kennedy defeated Republican Richard Nixon by less than 120,000 votes out of nearly 70 million cast. Imagine the chaos of a nationwide recount if the popular vote was the determining factor.

Bobby Harrison is the Daily Journal’s Capitol correspondent. Readers can contact him at (601) 946-9939.