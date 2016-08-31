BOBBY HARRISON: Health insurance arguments spin harder

In 2003 Republican Haley Barbour who ran and ultimately won the office of governor criticized then-Democratic incumbent Ronnie Musgrove for “bragging” about significantly increasing the rolls of the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

“Getting credit for putting 87,000 people on the welfare rolls is something that if I were governor I wouldn’t be bragging about,” Barbour said at the time.

He was responding to a question about the fact that Musgrove listed as an accomplishment in his State of the State speech that his office had worked to increase the number of children on CHIP from less than 1,000 when he took office to more than 80,000.

CHIP, of course, is a federal-state program that provides health care to children whose parents earn too much for their children to receive Medicaid benefits, but not enough to afford private health insurance. At the time, the federal government paid about 80 percent of the costs of the program. Incidentally, thanks to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, the federal government currently pays 100 percent of the costs of CHIP.

Comments similar to Barbour’s were made recently during hearings legislative leaders had with Medicaid Executive David Dzielak. Legislative leaders asked Dzielak what could be done to reduce the cost of Medicaid, which seemingly always is growing and placing a drain on state revenue collections.

House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, asked Dzielak what could be done to get people off the Medicaid rolls and make them “productive” citizens.

Senate Terry Burton, R-Newton, pointed out the best way to reduce the Medicaid rolls is to improve Mississippi’s economy. That, of course, is the job of the governor, legislators and the state’s economic developers.

Medicaid and CHIP are essentially government-sponsored health insurance programs. Medicaid in Mississippi is for poor children, poor pregnant women, the disabled and certain segments of the elderly population

Dzielak and his staff can look for ways to hold down administrative costs and health care costs and work to ensure there is no fraud, but the people who are eligible for the program are simply the people who are eligible – under state and federal law.

State officials can try to make it difficult for people to sign up for the program or take a different approach than Musgrove and his staff and try not to publicize the availability of the program.

But another approach is to believe it is best for the state and for its health care providers for as many people as possible, especially as many children as possible, to have health care coverage.

When people with no coverage get sick, they either seek out health care that they cannot and do not pay for or they delay treatment until they get sicker. When that occurs, they often still eventually end up in the emergency room with no ability to pay, or perhaps in some instances they just die.

Especially when children are involved, I would venture a guess that if a child gets sick enough, parents – whether rich or poor, black or white, with health insurance or without – are going to seek out treatment.

The question in that instance, is it better for the state and for the state’s health care providers for that sick child to have some type of health care coverage? Those uncompensated care costs often are passed along to those with an ability to pay.

In a perfect world, some would argue that it would be better if the government was not having to pay for that heath insurance.

Unfortunately, Mississippi is far from a perfect world.

