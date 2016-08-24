BOBBY HARRISON: Legislative committees mostly quit spending long hours on the budgets

At the first meeting of the working groups formed by Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, who presides over the Senate, and House Speaker Philip Gunn to look at the state’s spending and taxing policies, Senate Appropriations Chair Buck Clarke, R-Hollandale, lamented, “We haven’t really been doing our jobs.”

One can surmise Clarke was saying the working groups formed by the speaker and lieutenant governor would allow legislators to better perform one of their core functions – to provide oversight of the executive branch of state government.

And by all means Clarke’s candor is refreshing. How often do you hear politicians say they have not been doing their job?

But with all due respect to the Senate chairman, who is one of the most amicable and in truth hard-working individuals in state government, the working groups are not needed for legislators to do their job or “to do the deep dive” into the funding of state governmental agencies.

To do that “deep dive” is the reason standing committees and sub committees of those standing committees were established long ago.

Clarke said nowadays the subcommittees meet with agency heads for about five minutes to get a budget request.

But for whatever reason, standing committees seldom if ever hold meetings any more just to garner information.

The Finance Committee does not hold meetings like those any longer. No committee holds meetings to allow legislators to learn about issues so they can be better informed when they make votes during the session.

It is as if Gunn and Reeves are not happy with the assignments they made to the more than 60 standing committees that already exist. The legislators appointed to those committees less than eight months ago were for the most part appointed at the discretion of Gunn and Reeves. But it appears about one-half year later they want a do-over on their committee assignments so they formed the working groups.

Just because the word “working” is not incorporated into the titles of the existing standing committees does not mean they cannot work.

There is nothing to prevent the existing committees from working.

Even the 14-member Legislative Budget Committee, which is comprised of the speaker, lieutenant governor and their appointees, no longer performs the functions they used to perform. Once upon a time the Budget Committee would meet for most of the month of September and do that “deep dive” into agency spending. The hearings often were tedious, but real information was gleaned from the effort.

Last year the Budget Committee met for two days in public meetings with agency heads.

Perhaps, Reeves and Gunn can claim that committee meetings conducted before they got their current positions did not result in the right-sizing of government that they are striving to achieve. But it was not from lack of oversight.

Legislative budget leaders like Jack Gordon, Alan Nunnelee, Johnny Stringer, Cecil Brown, Dick Hall, Charlie Capps and many others did those deep dives.

Clarke said legislators “should be doing every year” what the working groups are currently do.

Of course they should, and nothing, including the lack of working groups before this year, has prevented legislators from doing that.

  • redcreek

    Excellent. What exactly are they paid for? Why do we even have them? Why not just let Gunn-in-the-House & Tater Tot write everything (they do anyway) and send to their buddy Philbilly? (This is how we get a whacked out budget and an unconstitutional law discriminating against LBGT people.) Get rid of the lege–save some $. We’ll still have a horrific state government.

  • Thile

    State leadership has authorized $765 million in corporate tax cuts or incentive programs since 2012. When do the shopping malls, tire plants, auto manufacturers, and nearly-bankrupt shipbuilders show their books? This budget/working group pablum is simply a way to prop up Tate Reeves’s financial bona fides, which don’t really exist as his “staff error” still cost the state $56M (and an additional $100M in total) during the last fiscal year along with the GOP clown car’s tax cuts/budget shortfalls.

    BTW, last year’a budget meeting with agency heads was a “vote for Initiative 42 and your jobs and funding are gone” session.

  • DWarren

    Mr. Harrison once again waxes eloquent about the fact that he favors nothing but government of progressive Democrats, by progressive Democrats, and for progressive Democrats. The people of Mississippi simply disagree with his illogical elitist view that only progressive Democrats are competent enough to hold the reigns of political power in the state. His obsessive compulsive nostalgia for his idea of “the good ol’ days” when progressive Democrats spent countless hours dreaming up new ways to confiscate private property with ham handed approaches in order to “spread the wealth around” intentionally avoids the common sense question, “what happens when you run out of other people’s money to confiscate and redistribute?” Does Mr. Harrison support the approach of the Obama administration that not only flew 400 million in cold cash to Iran as ransom for hostages; but also, secretly wired 1.3 billion dollars to the radical Jihadists who control Iran? Given a choice between taking taxpayer money and redistributing it to finance worldwide Jihad terrorism or returning taxpayer’s property to the people who earned it, I have got to side with letting taxpayers keep more of the money they earned. What about you, Mr. Harrison?