BOBBY HARRISON: Revenue shortfall forcing differing thinking from Mississippi leaders

This time last year Gov. Phil Bryant was unequivocally opposed to enacting a lottery in Mississippi.

“I am not for it,” he said simply when asked in January 2016 his position on the lottery. Seldom is a politician more plain-spoken.

Now he says he would be open to discussions of a lottery.

Referencing anecdotal evidence of people traveling to neighboring states to purchase lottery tickets, Bryant said in his State of the State speech, “We can no longer contain the people’s desire for a lottery. We can only force them to travel.”

A few years ago, through his then-spokesman Mick Bullock, the Republican governor said he supported the states having the right to levy a tax on items purchased online, but added, “The governor is not in favor of increasing taxes.”

Now the governor is in favor of Mississippi levying its 7 percent tax on retail items on remote or internet sales.

What has changed?

The answer is simple – the state is in dire need of revenue.

During the last fiscal year, which ended June 30, the state collected less revenue than it did the previous year for only the fourth time since 1970 and for the first time when the nation was not in the midst of a recession.

This fiscal year revenue does not look much better. Revenue is not meeting projections and there is still a chance that revenue will fall below the levels collected the last fiscal year.

Is it any surprise the governor has changed his mind on the lottery and the internet sales tax considering he has been forced to cut budgets four times within a 12-month period and dip into the rainy day fund twice? The total of the four cuts, spanning one calendar year and over two fiscal years, is more than $170 million. Plus, the governor has transferred more than $100 million from the rainy day fund to prevent the need for additional cuts.

And there is speculation he will have to make another round of cuts before the fiscal year ends. In addition, the Legislature has cut the budgets for multiple agencies during the same time period and some agencies, including Medicaid and Corrections, are saying they need a deficit appropriation from the Legislature to make it through the current fiscal year.

Many Democrats cite the multiple tax cuts, totaling more than $300 million in recent years, for the sluggish revenue collections. And larger tax cuts, passed during the 2016 session totaling more than $400 million (the largest in the state’s history), will be phased in during the coming years.

To further complicate issues, there is a growing demand, led by the Mississippi Economic Council, that the Legislature and governor make a significant investment in infrastructure improvement.

The anticipated $80 million annually that would be generated by a lottery and the between $106 million and $123 million that would be garnered yearly by the state from collecting a tax on internet and other remote sales would take a lot of budget pressure off legislators.

That is why it is within the realm of possibility that those issues (an internet sales tax and a lottery) might have a chance of passing during the 2017 session.

Of course, internet sales tax legislation might face a court challenge based on previous judicial rulings saying states could not impose such a tax.

But when the state is looking for revenue, it is worth a shot.

Bobby Harrison is the Daily Journal’s Capitol correspondent. Readers can contact him at (601) 946-9939.