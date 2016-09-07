BOBBY HARRISON: Script is written from start to finish

Everybody has seen the informative cartoon of how a bill becomes a law. Perhaps it will be informative to explain the steps of how the Mississippi Legislature, with the blessing of the governor, funds state government. And no, it does not include a Ouija board and a ridiculous supply of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer – at least to the best of my knowledge it does not.

What this explanation will show is that the steps involved in developing a state budget are never ending.

The steps are these:

• Not long after the new fiscal year, or budget year, begins on July 1, state agency heads start submitting budget requests to the staff of the Legislative Budget Committee.

• After the requests are gone over by the legislative staff, the Legislative Budget Committee begins to examine the proposals submitted by agency heads.

• In the old days, the work of the 14 members of the Budget Committee, which includes the lieutenant governor and House Speaker, would include multiple weeks of public hearings with the agency heads. At these hearings, the agency heads would be peppered with numerous questions.

• Nowadays, it appears what has traditionally been the work of the Legislative Budget Committee will be performed by “working groups” chosen by House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. It is a bit confusing why Gunn and Reeves have formed the working groups to do the work of the Legislative Budget Committee since Gunn and Reeves appoint the members of both the working groups and the Legislative Budget Committee.

But fear not one more step added by the working groups to an already convoluted process is probably no big deal.

• In October, the Legislative Budget Committee has scheduled one day of meetings with agency heads instead of the multiple weeks of hearings it used to have.

• Sometimes after that, the Budget Committee and Gov. Phil Bryant will get together to adopt an estimate of the amount of revenue the state is projected to collect during the upcoming fiscal year. The governor and Budget Committee members normally adopt the recommendation of the five-member estimating committee as the official estimate. The estimating committee members are the state economist, treasurer, commissioner of revenue, state fiscal officer and the revenue officer for the Legislative Budget Committee.

• Using that official revenue estimate, both the governor and the Legislative Budget Committee will develop a budget proposal before the Legislature convenes in January. Presumably, this year, the proposal developed by the Legislative Budget Committee will receive a strong assist from the working groups formed by Reeves and Gunn.

• In the session, both the Senate and the House will develop a budget position. Those budget positions are finalized through work in Appropriations subcommittee hearings, then in the full Appropriations committees and finally in the full chambers. It is important to note that because of legislative rules adopted by both chambers, individual members are more limited in having an impact on the budget than they used to be.

• After both sides have a budget position, the two chambers finally get around to inviting conference where legislative leaders will work out the differences between the two chambers.

• Often, before that conference work begins, the Legislative Budget Committee will meet again to make a “sine die” revenue estimate based on the latest information. Again the Budget Committee, sans the governor, normally takes the recommendation of the state’s five experts on the estimating committee.

• With the latest estimate in hand, the budget is in essence worked out – behind closed doors – by the House and Senate Appropriations chairs.

• Then, in the final days of the session, facing deadlines that cannot be waived without extending the session, legislators must accept the agreement or send it back for additional conferencing. It might be appropriate to point that while there is one state budget, there are more than 100 bills that compose that budget.

• After the budget is approved by legislators, the governor, in almost every instance, signs the litany of appropriations bills into law for the fiscal year starting July 1.

• Soon afterward, work begins on the budget for the next fiscal year – still about a year away.

Anybody have a PBR and a Ouija board?

Bobby Harrison is the Daily Journal’s Capitol correspondent. Contact him at (601) 946-9939.