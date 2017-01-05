CAL THOMAS: Kerry’s two-faced solution

CAL THOMAS

CAL THOMAS

In his recent speech excoriating Israel for refusing to commit suicide by allowing a sworn enemy to have a state adjoining the Jewish state, Secretary of State John Kerry claimed the U.S. government “did not draft or originate” the UN resolution critical of Israeli “settlements.”

Kerry said there were no American fingerprints on the resolution and that it was totally the idea of the Egyptians and Palestinians. Except that it wasn’t, if one can believe Egyptian intelligence.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reports on a story published in an Egyptian newspaper with close ties to Egyptian Intelligence. According to the report, a secret meeting took place in Washington in mid-December attended by John Kerry, National Security Adviser Susan Rice and a rather large Palestinian delegation that included PLO Executive Committee secretary and negotiating team leader Saeb Erekat. If the report is true, the Palestinian delegation also supposedly met with representatives of Homeland Security and the CIA. Political discussions were also said to be part of the agenda.

According to the transcribed minutes obtained by the Egyptian daily, Al-Youm Al-Sabi, the secret gathering “reveals U.S. coordination leading up to the UN Security Council vote on Resolution 2334 regarding Israel’s settlements. … It states that the sides ‘agreed to cooperate in drafting a resolution on the settlements’ and that the U.S. representative in the Security Council was ’empowered’ to coordinate with the Palestinian UN representative on the resolution.”

The Egyptian newspaper further reported that the secret meeting in Washington “was aimed at coordinating Kerry’s attendance at the upcoming international Paris Conference set for Jan. 15, 2017, in order to propose his ideas for a permanent arrangement ‘provided they are supported by the Palestinian side.'”

Susan Rice is said to have warned the Palestinians about the “danger” of the incoming Trump administration’s policies, adding that both she and Kerry had advised Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas not to make any preliminary moves that might “provoke the new administration.”

The report also said Kerry and Rice had “fulsomely praised Abbas’ policies and how he handled matters, and harshly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that he ‘aims to destroy the two-state solution.'”

This is remarkably cynical even in our cynical age. If the Egyptian newspaper report is true – and the Obama administration has so far not denied it – the administration is guilty of a two-faced solution to the conflict, which is no solution at all from the standpoint of Israel and the Jewish people who have been the targets of unprovoked attacks and wars since Israel’s rebirth in 1948.

Not only has Abbas said he would expel all Jews from a Palestinian State, but neither he, nor any other regional player technically still at war with Israel has said they will ever recognize a Jewish state in their midst. Furthermore, since the Palestinian side now includes Hamas and Fatah in a unity coalition – two entities that have vowed not only to never make peace with Israel, but to seek its destruction and the expulsion of all Jews from the land – only a fool would believe that peace is possible under such circumstances.

Peace, like success, is a byproduct, not a goal that can be reached without certain precursors. Success is achieved by hard work, a good education and right relationships. Peace is achieved when one side is victorious or two sides decide they don’t want to fight anymore. Jordan and Egypt gave up on war, leading to peace with Israel. The Palestinian side fights on. They have an ally in the Obama administration, but only for a few more days.

President-elect Trump has promised things will be different when it comes to U.S. policy toward Israel starting Jan. 20. One can only hope.

Cal Thomas is a nationally syndicated columnist who appears in hundreds of newspapers and regularly appears on Fox News and other media outlets. Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

  • DWarren

    If Egyptian intelligence and Egyptian media outlets did actually uncover and accurately report what occurred, it puts the last nail in the coffin of U.S. journalism. It would mean that U.S. journalists have altogether abandoned their presumed commitment to objectivity and devoted themselves entirely to be nothing more than the propaganda arm of the radical leftist Progressive Democrat Party. It would mean that not only did the U.S. fake news media overtly support, collude with, and champion HRC in the last election, but have been shielding the Obama Administration’s openly anti-Semitic policies from public scrutiny through a lack of due diligence grounded in ideological sympathy.
    The take away from the situation would be multifaceted. Main Stream Media outlets would have to be abandoned as reliable sources of factual information. Lacking credibility as sources of factual information, Main Stream Media outlets would have to be denied press credentials. Editorial boards would have to be properly labeled as nothing more than a conceited consortium of partisan hacks. Schools of journalism would have to be suspected of intentionally populating media organizations with ideological activists instead of competent and ethical reporters. And the incontrovertible fact that journalistic ethics are as extinct in this self-identifying, values free, gender neutral modern society as are the dinosaurs would have to be acknowledged axiomatically by everyone with even a single grey brain cell.
    Should the Egyptians be found to have scooped U.S. media organizations about the particulars in the story, U.S. media organizations stand incapable of embarrassment with reference to the same, subsequently take no concrete steps to rectify their incompetence–either intentional or unintentional; then, they have to accept the stigma of being correctly labeled fake news organizations going forward.
    The freedom of the press may in no way–even in the convoluted absurdity of the garbled non-thinking of a living document proponent–be twisted, contorted, or obfuscated to mean that fake news organizations are afforded a constitutional guarantee of license to deceive the people by (a) reporting events that did not actually occur as if they did; (b) slanting the reporting of events that did occur in order to tout or to disparage an ideological perspective; or (c) refusing to report on an actual event accurately at all for purely ideological reasons.
    You will be able to identify the real news organization from the fake news organizations by paying attention to who is first to get to the bottom of the story reported in the Egyptian media to either prove or disprove it beyond the shadow of a doubt.

  • TWBDB

    Sept 2, 1982 the headlines read ” REAGAN URGES LINK TO JORDAN AND SELF-RULE BY PALESTINIANS; ISRAEL REACTS ANGRILY TO PLAN; Transcript of speech, page A11.”

    Quoting Reagan from that speech, ”Indeed, the immediate adoption of a settlement freeze by Israel, more than any other action could create the confidence needed for wider participation in the talks. Further settlement activity is in no way necessary for the security of Israel and only diminishes the confidence of the Arabs that a final outcome can be freely and fairly negotiated.”

    Dec 15th, 1988 the headlines read ” U.S. AGREES TO TALKS WITH P.L.O., SAYING ARAFAT ACCEPTS ISRAEL AND RENOUNCES ALL TERRORISM ” The Reagan administration was consistent, directing Israel to abide by the Camp David accord; withdraw from the occupied territory; freeze settlements in this territory; again Israel pushing back.

    Now we come to today and how modern political punditry and their comment section parrots feed the ‘news’ according to their extreme political bias to the masses……..

    Even reading Thomas’s opinion piece above, we get (1) Kerry and Rice had a closed door meeting with a Palestinian delegation to discuss the details of a resolution (2) that resolution included the same stipulations and challenge to Israel to withdraw from the Palestinian occupied territory, as was agreed to at Camp David, as Reagan urged throughout his Presidency, the same as Bush, Clinton, Bush, and then Obama have urged throughout their Presidencies.

    What’s different? Today, we are to always believe whatever conspiracy these political pundits and their parrots throw at us without bothering to check historical fact. We are to ignore the fact main stream media reported on this extensively all through the Christmas Holiday as these events developed. We are to believe foreign spies who steal information and sell it to the highest bidder like slim-ball poparazzi’s over our own US intelligence agencies. We are to denounce all media, well of course, except that which supports the conspiracy theories, and sides exclusively with one political agenda and thought.

    I denounce these efforts to defame the USA and cast doubt within the minds of the American people about their leaders purely for fame, for monetary gain, for political expediency. I never thought I’d see the day when conservatives preferred to get their news from entertainers and sites not unlike the National Inquirer but that’s where we are today.