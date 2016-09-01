CATHY GRACE: Strange things are happening

As the budget task force hearings conducted by Mississippi legislators take place to analyze all state spending, school has started and teachers continue to honor their contracts and start the year with plans to ensure each student in their classroom succeeds. At the end of the school year they will be held accountable through the letter grade rating their school district receives from the Mississippi Department of Education. What if legislators were asked if they are honoring their contract with those who elected them? What letter grade would they receive if it were awarded today?

We often forget our legislators are paid by the state to represent us. They are not paid by the current legislative leadership structure that has created havoc among the rank and file Republicans and Democrats, often making them look, and act clueless regarding budgetary issues. During the months since the legislative session adjourned, legislators of both parties have met with constituents back home and confirmed what a few brave souls loudly complained about during the session. Never in recent memory has the budgetary process been as incomprehensible as it was during the last session. Votes were cast by legislators on large sections of the budget without being given the time to read them, and, as we now know serious mathematical errors were made and unintended consequences of the ill-thought-out cuts are damaging the ability of state agencies to provide basic services to the public.

Soon budget hearings will begin anew for the 2017 legislative session. Legislators will be asked to consider state agency budgets. As long as our economy remains sluggish and tax cuts given to corporations continue, we can expect another “chipmunk voice” session. However, we can hope and pray legislators will take a clue from some national leaders who are making hard decisions based on what they feel is best for the future of this country rather than holding the “party” line.

Strange things are happening at the national level, such as individuals who are in major Republican leadership positions jumping ship and declaring their lack of support for their own candidate for president. Is it too much to ask that the same could happen here regarding the future funding for the services that should be afforded to all children in our state? What if approved budgets for education, health, social services, and mental health reflect increases, rather than flat or even decreased funding? What if legislators with an “R” beside their name lead the charge?

True conservative leadership across the country has recognized the value in early childhood education as an economic development tool. Economists have long supported the investment in high quality early childhood education as the best economic investment a community, state or country could make in preparing for the 21st century and beyond. Based on national standards defining what constitutes a quality pre-kindergarten program, Mississippi’s state-funded program meets all ten and the latest evaluation report reveals the program is highly successful in getting children ready for kindergarten. The state allocation for funding this program is shamefully behind the timeline legislators set in the legislation which created the voluntary program. Now is the time to meet with them before the session begins in January in order to begin the process of holding them accountable for the future of the people in our state, not the agenda set by out-of-state ultra conservative think tanks. We may have a few years before we vote again, but current legislators will eventually receive their grade of pass or fail in the form of another term in office or a ticket home. In their remaining years in office, they must ask themselves is it better to vote the wishes of the people who elected them and will continue to decide their elected fate, or fall in line with those who promise them a short-lived position of power if they vote as instructed, even in opposition to what their constituents want for the state? Some surprises may be in store for those who feel protected by their political allegiance. Stranger things have and are happening.

Cathy Grace, Ed.D., is Co-Director of the Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning at the University of Mississippi. Contact her at (662) 915-2163 or cwgrace@olemiss.edu.