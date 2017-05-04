CATHY GRACE: We were warned: Now the budget cuts have faces, names

News reports concerning the cuts to the state’s budget for the upcoming year beginning July 1 continue to highlight the folly in the notion to cut corporate taxes in 2018. The latest article quotes the Mississippi Comprehensive Financial Report. It clearly defines the primary reason for the shortfall in revenue in FY16 as a result a 16.5 percent decrease in corporate income tax and franchise tax as compared to the previous year. The failure for the state to meet its own budget projections has and will continue to require the governor to make budget cuts during the year in order to balance the state budget.

So far the budget cuts are resulting in:

• A $40 million dollar reduction in the public school budget.

• An increase in tuition in the public universities and probably an increase in tuition at community colleges.

• A reduction in services and workforce at health departments across the state.

• Cuts to the mental health services and staffing at the mental health facilities.

• Cuts to programs and staff at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

When the results of budget cuts are compiled it is easy to see the trouble facing Mississippi’s citizens. The legislature is not reducing the tax burden, legislators are passing it down to individuals, cities and counties. Families or individuals will pay increases in tuition to public colleges and universities, tax payers will possibly have to pay increases in local millage rates to enable schools to meet the basic educational needs of their students or bear possible increases in property taxes to keep local services intact. Medicaid funding is not resolved and services for thousands of children are at a greater risk of being reduced than ever before since the health and mental health departments are significantly reducing hours, services and employees.

If the plan is to grow our own workers to fill highly skilled jobs, a change in course is needed to ensure the children of 2017 and beyond have a high quality education beginning at birth, sufficient medical care and communities which have services to support each child’s overall healthy development. Republican led states with conservative leadership have supported budgets which invest in the citizenry. Investing in our people could mean:

• Placing planned tax cuts on hold until the state experiences 12 consecutive months of an increase in revenue.

• Investing in education from pre-kindergarten through the university level by passing legislation that seriously reforms prisons and reduces the corrections budget directing the savings to education.

• Seeking to obtain every federal dollar possible by appropriating the necessary state matching dollars or changing policy to allow for receipt of funds.

• Investigating and adopting strategies for obtaining additional revenue that have proven successful in neighboring states.

It is true, you pay for what you get. After this special legislation session to address budget issues concludes, will we be able to point to the multitude of reasons our state is ranked at or near the bottom of most every indicator related to the education and health of children in the country, or will be able to say our priorities are finally in order and our budget reflects it?

Cathy Grace is co-director of the Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning at the University of Mississippi. Readers can contact her at cwgrace@olemiss.edu