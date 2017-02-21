CHARLIE MITCHELL: Media errs by allowing itself to become the story

CHARLIE MITCHELL

Big mistake.

To use an overused term, “Yuuge.”

The Trump administration has suckered the media into allowing itself to become the story.

Every president, every congressman, every Mississippi official, every mayor, every town councilman and more than a few litter commissioners have lamented not getting a fair shake in the press, some more often than others. The well-tested response by journalists has been to admit errors, when made, then refocus on the issue at hand, which is never the press. Never.

It’s not difficult to see how the press has been unable to avoid the vortex created by a shoot from the lip candidate, now president.

Does the mass media lean left? Yes, that is also well-established through the decades. Conservatives, almost by definition, are happy with the status quo. They are not boat-rockers.

Journalists ask questions about society, about policy. How did things get this way? Can there be changes? We turn over rocks, read labels, probe. We ask people to look in the mirror and decide if they like what they see. People who think everything is peachy are not attracted to this line of work.

But it’s equally true that people who do what I do are not elected, licensed or authorized. The security guard at the shopping center has earned more certificates than any of us.

Our job – and we really like it – is to gather information we think is useful and relevant and relay it to you. It is a value proposition. If you don’t get value, you stop sharing your most precious asset, your time, with us. We are not now and have never been respected.

Go back several years – back when Trump was just another billionaire with bad hair – and Gallup surveys already ranked “journalist” low in ethics and honesty. How low? We were just ahead of lawyers, well ahead of governors and light years ahead of members of Congress, but lagged then and lag now behind many fields, including bankers, chiropractors and police officers. If we did not give ourselves awards, no one else would.

The media has many shortcomings, including “playing to the narrative.” By any measure other than the Electoral College, Trump should not be president. So the current narrative is he will not be a good president, and there’s a lot of focus on his flaws.

His response is to state, flatly and repeatedly, that it’s all lies. And instead of reacting as media folk have in the past by nodding, smiling and sticking to the reporting the story, media folks are trying to justify their existence.

It could be said that journalists have brought a lot of this on ourselves by failing to do the leg work and fact-finding. We’ve let the blanks be filled in with stereotypes or, worse, statistics.

So, is there a cure?

Yes, and it’s kind of like training a puppy to paper. The powerful – including the president – love (and need) the ink and airtime the media provide. New rule: Stop interviewing those who have nothing to say.

If the president or any other public official spends 75 minutes of a 77-minute press conference attacking the media, mention it – but spend time and energy focused on what was said in the other two minutes.

Stop trying to one-up the president. Stop trying to earn respect. Understand that what people want from us is facts, context, perspective. Remember we are not the story; we are the storyteller.

History also shows that duplicitous folks who wind up in positions of public leadership usually fall on their own swords.

That’s how freedom of expression works, and is its greatest value.

Charlie Mitchell is a Mississippi journalist. Readers can contact him at cmitchell43@yahoo.com.

  • DWarren

    I can’t think of a single reason why the media should be exempted from ongoing serious public scrutiny, especially in the light of the fact that the media has allowed itself to become nothing more than the propaganda arm of the radical far Left Progressive Movement in the U.S. The constitutional guarantee of freedom of the press must not be perverted into an accepted assumption of unfettered license to propagandize for the radical Left. Any media that is incapable of being objective and presenting all sides of an issue or news item fairly is not really “free” by any rational definition of the word. A media that is shackled securely and solely to the radical left and sees its function only as mercilessly goring anyone and everyone who fails to remain in the strictly defined confines of radical far Left Progressive philosophy, policies, and practices is an agent of disinformation that merely masquerades as a clearing house for the information a democracy must have to operate efficiently. Skewed twisted data pretending to be the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth constitute an illogical and dangerous basis for decision making by a self-governing people. Media personnel who are unable or unwilling to check their biases at the door and weed out of their so-called “reporting” their own preferences and biases for radical Left Progressivism should be called out by having their efforts at propagandizing exposed to public censure, simply because they have prostituted their office as objective narrators to become nothing less than parrots of propaganda. The crying need in our nation is for fewer parrots of progressive propaganda and more wise objective fair owls who will speak truth to entrenched dangerous progressive elitist power. Unfortunately, as long as the nation’s colleges, universities, and schools of journalism continue to be dominated overwhelmingly by frenetic far Left progressive fanatics as administrators and faculty members, the prospects of a really “free” press are slim and none. Therefore, turning the glaring spotlight of close scrutiny on the progressive dominated media remains a justifiable and necessary expenditure of time and energy. If the press would faithfully regulate its personnel and products, there would be no need for external critique. Much to their chagrin, the media regularly demonstrates a profession wide lock solidarity committed to feting rather than ferreting out far Left radical propagandists. When the only watchdog over the henhouse is the fox, roosting fowl sleeping soundly is a grave and fatal mistake.

    • TWBDB

      I agree ‘ the media ‘ should be scrutinized, challenged, held accountable: ALL ‘the media’.

      ‘The media’ includes Hot Talk radio pundits, so-called Christian radio pundits, Brietbart, Newsmax, Conservative Review and all the counterparts on the left, every one of them.

      And since you brought it up, their ‘parrot’ surrogates on social media…like you.

  • TWBDB

    Mr Mitchell, I could not agree more. We the People are being played by ‘the media scandal’, ‘the media’, the Trump administration who just so happens to have a media mogul, Bannon, advising, a media mogul, Trump.