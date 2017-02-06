DANNY SMITH: Community’s support of band good story on many levels

Contrary to what some may think, journalists love feel-good stories.

Yes, it’s a cold, hard truth that bad news sells. Occasionally, though, a story comes along that warms the heart and even lifts the human spirit. Such was the case with Tupelo High School’s band and its highly publicized, well-documented trip to Washington to participate in the Presidential Inauguration Parade.

So many levels of the story made it newsworthy. Simply being chosen for such a historic and solemn event speaks volumes about the THS band program. Then, the community’s swift outpouring of financial support was something to behold. Knowing the band had a very small window of time to raise the necessary funds, the community didn’t so much as blink when asked to contribute.

Tupelo Public Schools Director of Bands Rick Murphy, in an eloquent Letter to the Editor in the Sunday, Jan. 29 issue of the Journal, explained the challenge band members and boosters ultimately rose to meet. “When U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker called on Dec. 20…we literally had 30 days to raise $110,000 and be in Washington,” Murphy said. “The massive effort to secure those funds by our band boosters and so many of our friends and neighbors was truly remarkable.”

He added, “We can never forget the overwhelming generosity and exceptional efforts of so many citizens of Tupelo and surrounding areas to get ‘the long blue line’ to Washington in such a short period of time.”

Note that Murphy included surrounding areas in his thanks. Among the 360 or so names of businesses, organizations and individuals that appeared in a “Thank You” ad the same day, two names stood out. Amory Band Boosters and Pontotoc City Schools both donated toward the effort to send Tupelo High School’s band to our nation’s capital. In so many places you don’t see such unselfish generosity. You see turf wars – a “what’s mine is mine” or “what’s in it for me” mentality.

Not so in Northeast Mississippi. A classy gesture, indeed, on the part of those two organizations.

Murphy also shared what we already know, that the trip will leave an indelible memory in the minds of his students and, years hence, will likely be on the short list of their greatest experiences. Certainly those who represented Tupelo High and the State of Mississippi in the same fashion in 1989 would echo that today.

As an aside, for any THS band members who wondered if their opportunity meant anything to the people back here at home, this simple illustration should answer that question. Late on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20, the relative quiet of a newspaper office working on deadline – focused on getting the last ads in place and putting the final touches on news stories – was shattered by a loud “Here we are!” echoing across the large open work area.

Immediately reporters, advertising consultants, graphic designers, supervisors and others bolted from their chairs and huddled around the small television at the copy desk, swelling with pride as Tupelo High School’s Band marched in front of, and as a part of, this vast, great nation.

The students made the most of their time in Washington. As if marching in a Presidential Inauguration Parade wasn’t enough, they watched the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unkowns and visited Arlington Cemetery. One simply has to believe Tupelo’s youth came away with a deeper appreciation for our nation and what it took to gain and preserve its freedoms.

Murphy’s letter in the Sunday Journal closed with, “We hope we made you proud to be a citizen of the Magnolia State.”

To that, and to anyone who had a direct or indirect hand in making the band’s historic trip happen, the response is simple: Y’all did.

Danny Smith is general manager of Journal Inc. He can be reached at danny.smith@journalinc.com.