DANNY SMITH: Holiday birthday not a problem, especially for fourth-grader

Today is No. 53.

Normally I would not write about my birthday, having cringed a little over the years when other columnists did so, thinking nobody really cares about anyone’s birthday other than their own.

Or maybe Elvis’.

Since my turn in the Journal’s column rotation falls on the day itself this year, and, yes, since the singular significance of my birthday is that it’s the day after Christmas, I thought why not? I further reasoned if I only write about my birthday once every 53 years, then I won’t have to worry about…well, you get the point.

As I understand it, I came out on that frosty morning in 1963 looking like I’d gone a few rounds with Joe Louis. Dad looked at me for the first time and said, “Oh no.”

As you can see, things haven’t improved much in 53 years.

It’s interesting to note people’s reaction when something compels me to share my birth date. Usually it’s a look of surprise, as if they’re thinking, “People really have birthdays that close to Christmas?!”

Yes, we do.

Next comes the inevitable question, “What was it like? Did your birthday get lost during Christmas?”

The exact verbiage of their query intrigues me. By using past tense they’re apparently thinking I no longer have birthdays or, more likely, they’re thinking birthdays are for children and they’re wondering if my childhood was somehow lacking due to mine falling so close to Christmas.

The answer is an emphatic no. Granted, I don’t recall ever having a birthday party in the traditional sense; then again, I never had to go to school on my birthday. We were always at my grandparents for the holiday, so the next day I got lots of attention from relatives, including aunts, uncles and cousins.

Other people say, “Boy, you sure weren’t very nice to your mother, were you…making her go through labor on Christmas Day?”

Can’t say I really have a response to that one. I’ve been told she didn’t go into labor until Christmas night. You see, she and Dad – ready as all first-time parents are for it to be over with – went riding around looking at Christmas lights and that’s when I, or she, or somebody, said it’s time.

Some people say, “I bet you got cheated on presents.” Again, not true. I do recall the occasional “this is your Christmas and your birthday,” but the size/value of and pleasure derived from those gifts usually covered both rather nicely.

One year it worked out better than anyone, especially I, could have imagined. I was, I think, in the fourth grade. Mom and Dad decided to give me that year’s birthday present several months early so it would feel special, and I got a brand new bike along about Labor Day. “Now when your birthday comes, remember you’ve already gotten your present,” they cautioned.

Well, several weeks later, perhaps mid-fall, my bike came up missing from the carport of our rural home. So when Christmas and my birthday rolled around, they felt terrible because the gift I had gotten early was already gone.

So they bought me a shotgun!

Oh, it gets better. A few weeks after Christmas someone told my Dad he saw my bike at a house a mile or so away. Dad and the man went over, talked to the boy’s parents and got my bike back, and I also got to keep the shotgun.

Talk about a win-win – for everyone except that kid who stole my bike!

DANNY SMITH is general manager of Journal Inc. He can be reached at danny.smith@journalinc.com.