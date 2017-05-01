DANNY SMITH: Sharing with Shepherd’s Center reminder of much that’s good

Toward the latter part of April it was my privilege to speak to the Shepherd’s Center at First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo. Now, for those who don’t know, Shepherd’s Center is a group of senior citizens from 10 or so churches in the city who assist other senior citizens with transportation, minor home repairs and so forth.

Supported by United Way of Northeast Mississippi, Shepherd’s Center is another example of below-the-radar kindnesses that people frequently extend to others – not just here but everywhere. George H.W. Bush referred to such organizations as a point of light, suggesting where there are “a thousand points of light” communities will be better and brighter.

The speech – mine, not President Bush’s – was nothing special. But in reflecting upon my own words, I was reminded of several things. First, as I shared with the group, the work they’re doing is special, if for no other reason because it’s fulfilling Christ’s command to love our neighbors.

Preachers tell us that while we may retire from a job or a vocation, we never retire from service. We’re called to serve, not to sit, as they say. The mere existence of Shepherd’s Center attests that its membership grasps those statements. A few positive nods of the head from the kind group of Shepherd’s Center men and ladies further confirmed agreement.

On a more personal note, it was suggested in advance that I provide a little of my background. Given that they knew not what they were asking, I chose to narrow the focus of that topic to what led me to Tupelo some 21 months ago.

Again withholding significant detail, I’ll just say that particular portion of my presentation concluded with an expression of the distinct privilege I feel to have become a part of Northeast Mississippi and enjoy its general geniality.

Next came a few comments about the Journal, starting with its history. I mentioned former Journal owner George McLean, a true man of vision, and how his influence and that of his contemporaries was a major catalyst in what Tupelo has become.

Additionally, it was noted that Mr. McLean willed his Journal stock to Tupelo-based CREATE Foundation, which he had previously founded, thus assuring not only that the Journal’s ownership would remain local but that its profits would forevermore be reinvested for the betterment of Northeast Mississippi.

Why was all that worth mentioning to Shepherd’s Center, and again in this space? Because it’s yet another opportunity to share our mission here at Journal Inc. – to build community and improve the quality of life in the markets we serve. We take that seriously. And noting the unique relationship between the Journal and CREATE is an opportunity to state once more what’s been said here previously but bears repeating – that the subscription and advertising dollars spent with the Journal go right back into the community and not into shareholders’ pockets hither and yon.

Last, it was my privilege to share with the group that the Journal remains a growing, successful, profitable organization – the term “profitable” again bearing special significance since the unique ownership structure means the Journal continues to support the growth of our communities in a significant way financially in addition to the privilege of bringing you thorough news and sports coverage every day.

The purpose of this column, in addition to a shout-out to Shepherd’s Center and numerous other points of light throughout Northeast Mississippi, is to hopefully help you know that we take our purpose seriously here at the Journal and that we, too, wish to be reminded from time to time that we’re here to serve.

Most of all, though, if today’s editorial effort has given readers reason to pause for a moment and reflect on how blessed we are to call Northeast Mississippi home, this it’s done its job.

Danny Smith is general manager of Journal Inc. He can be reached at danny.smith@journalinc.com.