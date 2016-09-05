DANNY SMITH: ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ serves as reminder, deserves respect

Part of the fallout from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the national anthem prior to recent pre-season football games is that the song itself has once again been placed under a microscope.

At least one celebrity, Grammy winner John Legend, used the firestorm surrounding Kaepernick’s unpatriotic, disrespectful demonstrations – there are far more appropriate ways to express one’s beliefs regarding social issues – to suggest that the “The Star-Spangled Banner” is a “weak” song. Legend added that “America the Beautiful” should be the official national anthem.

Many readers will recall a fairly strong push in the late 1980s for such a change. Supporters of “America the Beautiful” cited the positive images conveyed of purple mountain majesties and so forth, while pointing out that “The Star-Spangled Banner” is a song that portrays images of war.

What’s more, they said, the current national anthem is a difficult song to sing. Legend implied the same thing in his comments last week.

Granted, “America the Beautiful” is a great song – one of the best, in fact. It’s one of those inspirations that, in the right setting, can bring goosebumps or a tear to the eye. And it acknowledges the grace God has bestowed upon our nation, a phrase that – mark these words – would no doubt come under fire as soon as the song was adopted, if not before.

Without question, “America the Beautiful” has the makings of a great national anthem, if we didn’t already have one. But we do, and “The Star- Spangled Banner” is also a great hymn that pays homage to many of the attributes that made us a great nation and a shining light for the rest of the world.

As for “The Star-Spangled Banner’s” references to war, let us remember that our freedom was not won and preserved over amber waves of grain or on the fruited plain, but underneath the rocket’s red glare and bombs bursting in air. A well-deserved salute in our national song to the sacrifices of those who have served our nation’s defense is not only appropriate, arguably it’s even necessary.

An occasional history lesson is good, and those who wish to forsake the existing national anthem could apparently use a little dose of history. Remember that Francis Scott Key was captive on a British warship and witnessed the night-long bombardment of Fort McHenry in Baltimore Harbor during the War of 1812. Hoping, praying that the fort withstood, he was no doubt moved to tears when he saw the United States Flag still flying proudly when morning came.

He was touched deeply enough to sit down and pen the words we know so well. Words like “our flag was still there.” Words that remind us we are the land of the free and the home of the brave – including the brave men who defended Fort McHenry that night, and thousands before them and millions since.

Dismissing “The Star-Spangled Banner” would move us one step farther from our treasured history and the gallant deeds of our forebears.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” contains four verses in all. A few lines from those lesser-known stanzas:

“O thus be it ever when freemen shall stand between their lov’d home and the war’s desolation! Blest with vict’ry and peace may the heav’n rescued land praise the power that hath made and preserv’d us a nation!

“Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just, and this be our motto – “In God is our trust,”

“And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

As a source of national pride, “America the Beautiful” certainly ranks up there. But here’s a vote for keeping “The Star-Spangled Banner” and, as a cherished symbol of our nation, giving it the respect it so richly deserves.

