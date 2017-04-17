DANNY SMITH: Virtual tour of our great state brings renewed sense of belonging

Taking up where we left off last time on a metaphorical tour of Northeast Mississippi, we’ll expand that drive a little today and cover the entire Magnolia State.

As an aside, when this column last published two weeks ago, there was no intent to write a sequel. However, while thumbing through last week’s Pontotoc Progress I became somewhat intrigued by a nifty National Geographic-sponsored program recently enjoyed by Pontotoc Elementary students.

The youngsters interacted with (on) a 10-by-15-foot vinyl map of the State of Mississippi spread out on the floor. They walked the Natchez Trace. They visited our capital city. They found their hometown of Pontotoc and stood atop the state’s highest point, Woodall Mountain in Tishomingo County.

Pretty cool, huh? A great example of hands-on – or in this case, feet-on – learning. Their exercise demonstrates another way that institution we know as education – with help from people like National Geographic – is finding new and innovative ways to facilitate the expansion of knowledge among our youth.

This particular activity is near to my heart because geography was always one of my favorite subjects. I don’t know, but something tells me there’s not as much time for geography today, it having been crowded out a little by stuff like math and science and computer class – not that there’s anything wrong with those either…

Geography, to me, represented more than just learning states and state capitals and so forth. It instilled in me a desire to travel, to expand my own knowledge of places and people and perspectives. Isn’t that, after all, learning too?

I remember more than once sitting in class at Southeast Lauderdale Elementary School and looking at pictures of Old Faithful, thinking a place like that must be a million miles away and never dreaming I’d see it in person. So imagine the satisfaction some 30 years later when I indeed stood in front of the real thing on a perfect October morning, watching it render its magnificent clockwork magic.

As the years have gone by, having visited a number of places I only visualized as a child, I’ve discovered that true satisfaction and contentment can be found right here, where my roots are deep. Which brings us back to our imaginary tour.

Let’s climb aboard and travel down to Natchez, and walk through expansive old mansions and drive down the bluff to what was once quite possibly the world’s roughest and rowdiest riverfront.

Leaving Natchez’ history and architectural beauty behind, let’s move on over to the coast and soak in a different kind of beauty, the tranquility of a gentle seashore that washes the stress away with each wave’s ebb and flow.

Climbing back in and heading north through piney woods, we drive through Hattiesburg, up to Meridian – once known as the Queen City – and over to Jackson, with all the amenities and challenges that being a capital and largest city brings. Then we slice through the heart of the state (geographically), which takes us to such places as Philadelphia, Starkville, Ackerman, Kosciusko, Grenada and beautiful, historic Carrollton (my hometown that I throw in for good measure).

From there we swing over through the Delta, rich not only in the quality of its soil but also in ambiance and lore, and as complex even today as its checkered yet proud history.

Turning east, we ease into Oxford, stopping long enough to visit Rowan Oak and see where the outline of “A Fable” is written on the wall by the very hand of whom some consider the greatest writer of all time.

With a renewed sense of pride, which swells further when we consider we’ve only scratched the surface on this trip, we settle back into our comfortable Northeast Mississippi homes, happy to be alive and aware anew of that unique, intangible and largely misunderstood-from-the-outside blessing of knowing we share that one common word like which there is no other: Mississippian.