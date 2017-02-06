DAVID RUMBARGER: Amazon decision will help create equitable e-commerce environment

Shop local. We hear it all the time, we see it posted at the entrance of our favorite locally-owned retailer, we read it in advertisements, on Facebook and at the ends of many a tweet. But in today’s marketplace, how easy is it to truly #shoplocal, especially if you can purchase those tennis shoes you’ve been eyeing for less, online? If you ask any of CDF’s small-business-owning members, they’d tell you it gets harder each year.

For 85 years, our state has operated under a sales tax law that made in-state retailers the sole collectors of sales tax. Yet, as technology becomes commonplace and with shoppers crossing the divide between traditional stores to online sellers, over time, our desire to save money is costing us much more than the few dollars you are saving by purchasing that belt you tried on at the mall from Amazon instead.

Sure, it can be convenient to shop on Amazon, and yes, it can (sometimes) be cheaper thanks to the tax break Amazon is given by Mississippi. Shipping is even free with your annual $99 Prime Membership, which technically, is not free. But convenient consumerism is costing our state and the city of Tupelo and Lee County crucial tax revenue. We’re giving out-of-state retailers a free ride as far as contributing to the overall growth and well-being of our communities is concerned.

Meanwhile, local merchants selling the same merchandise and returning sales tax to the economy are supporting the community in ways that more than make up for the price differential: providing personalized service, employing local citizens, serving on community boards and committees – contributing to our greater good. Amazon doesn’t sit on our local arts council, donate money to our schools, join the Chamber or provide the tax revenue that can finally fill that pesky pot hole you’ve been dodging for months.

This week’s announcement that Amazon, the largest online retailer in our state, will begin to collect Mississippi’s seven percent sales tax, demonstrates what skillful negotiations can accomplish. The successful talks between the Internet giant and Mississippi’s Department of Revenue somewhat levels the playing field.

While estimates vary as to the exact dollar amount Amazon’s collection will mean to the economics of our state, it’s expected to be in the millions. What was once an unfair practice is now one step closer to becoming more equitable as e-commerce sales in Mississippi continue to grow.

The revenue generated by Amazon’s collection of sales tax will contribute to solving some of the state’s budget problems. As more online retailers follow suit, Mississippi can hope for an enhanced economic forecast. In the meantime, we can do our part by continuing to shop locally. The best part? Shipping is always free.

David Rumbarger is president and CEO of the Community Development Foundation in Tupelo. Readers can contact him at rum@cdfms.org.