ERROL CASTENS: But is it kind?

There’s a new sheriff in town, they say. More precisely, there’ll be a new president in the nation shortly after 11 a.m. CST today.

I’ll leave it to people who find politics more compelling than I do to dissect the personalities, policies and possibilities of this administration. I’ll just say, “God bless President Trump” – not because he deserves it and not because we deserve it, but because God’s “steadfast love endures forever” (Psalm 136).

Another big deal is happening this weekend, too – the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in all 50 states. In the 44 years since that ruling, an estimated 59 million abortions have taken place in the U.S.

None of the straight-on arguments I’ve previously made against abortion are any less today, but let’s take a different approach.

There’s an old saying that urges us to consider before we speak: “Is it true? Is it necessary? Is it kind?” The same parameters certainly are useful in pondering the justification of abortion.

Even if the legal arguments for abortion as a human right were watertight – ostensibly answering “Is it true?” in the affirmative – a civilized people would still be obliged to determine the necessity of abortion.

The official pragmatist arguments in its favor usually note the financial burdens of unwanted children and the delay in a woman’s education if she carries a child to full term.

One suspects, however, that the sparing of inconvenience and embarrassment (whether individual or familial) is at least as big a factor among the non-destitute.

In this situation, abortion could be compared to the first-century Roman custom of abandoning illegitimate, female, handicapped or otherwise unwanted babies to die of exposure or dehydration. Some scholars argue that such infanticide, rather than preserving the empire’s prosperity as intended, actually led to its decay – so, necessity is a hard case to make.

That leaves the question whether abortion is kind.

Short answer: No.

The procedures in abortion aren’t kind to their victims. They’re too brutal to describe over breakfast. Any country that executed criminals with the methods our society allows for aborting babies would be considered a rogue nation. Those methods aren’t even in the realm of what we would allow for euthanizing feral dogs.

The mindset that abortion fosters isn’t kind, either. It’s a harsh, heartless view that power matters and powerless people don’t. It’s a mindset inculcated and repeated in gang turf wars and home invasions, gratuitous violence in our entertainment and careless attitudes toward war.

It’s a mindset contending that if we just hide people we don’t find convenient – in ghettos, in prisons, in horrible schools, in nursing homes, in abortion clinics – it’s OK to dehumanize them.

That isn’t kind.

Small lives matter.

Errol Castens grows ideas and other living things in Lafayette County. Contact him at ehcastens@gmail.com.