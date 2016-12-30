ERROL CASTENS: Be it resolved in 2017

It’s too easy for a few weeks into January to find us two pounds heavier, already sneaking cigarettes or 15 days behind in our read-the-Bible-through-in-a-year plan.

So, maybe for 2017 let’s dispense with the big hairy resolutions that so often blow up in our faces and aspire to some simultaneously more manageable and more magical:

1. Laugh.

OK, watch funny movies and read P.G. Wodehouse, but also try interviewing 6-year-olds about why adults seem so ridiculous. Watch peewee baseball. Make up your own puns and knock-knock jokes: “Knock, knock.” “Who’s there?” “Banana.” “Banana who?” “Banana, Papa said I could!” (That works best when your wife is known to the progeny as “Nana.”)

2. Sacrifice for something that matters.

“Save up your Pepsi money for a fine bottle of wine,” Jim Rohn used to say. Give away half your wardrobe and cut your closet clutter. (Bonus: Maybe you don’t need a bigger house after all.) Brown-bag your lunch so you can send two unaffluent kids to summer camp. Skip the football season tickets and take a trip to the Grand Canyon.

3. Rest.

Go to bed at a human hour. (Jimmy Fallon will be fine without you.) Limit the kids to one sport per season, and take a season off occasionally. Be a connoisseur of napping. Realize you can’t do it all, have it all or impress them all.

4. Be curious.

Buy a pocket magnifying glass and look at leaves and bugs and seeds. Buy a telescope and look at Venus and the Milky Way. Attend an opera, rap recital, or steel-drum concert. Vacation where no one vacations, and learn stories that even most locals don’t know. Read philosophy, theology, law or recipes for a change of pace. Try haggis, kimchi, or pickled pigs’ feet. Study sign language.

5. Work harder.

Not longer, not “smarter,” but less distracted. Leave your phone in a safe place and give full attention to the tasks and people at hand. If you do need your phone for work, limit notifications for social media, newsfeeds, etc., to when you’re off the job.

6. Help someone helpless.

Become a foster parent. Sort baby clothes at a crisis pregnancy center. Tutor in an adult literacy program. Visit with residents in a nursing home. (Some of them haven’t had a visitor in years.) Buy groceries for a family in crisis.

7. Be enchanted.

Crowded out by ubiquitous information and entertainment, imagination is an endangered species among most adults – maybe especially Christians. “Union with Christ is an enchanted reality. And we live in a disenchanted world,” laments pastor Rankin Wilbourne.

Explore an unfamiliar woodland path. Read space fiction, or a biography of someone centuries dead. Paint. Compose. Write a fable. Pay your bills and keep your house painted, but become childlike in your maturity.

As C. S. Lewis said, “Someday you will be old enough to start reading fairy tales again.”

Errol Castens grows ideas and other living things in Lafayette County. Contact him at ehcastens@gmail.com.