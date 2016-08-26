ERROL CASTENS: The value of ‘white space’

Most of us need more “white space.”

No, I’m not referring to all-Caucasian neighborhoods or the USA’s level of Euro-ethnicity. I mean the context of “white space” as publishing-industry designers think of it.

In that context, white space is margin, even emptiness – a formless something that gives room for fonts and photos and other forms to do their magic of attracting the eye and conveying meaning. Publications packed too tightly with print and pictures leave no pleasing places for the eye to rest, and readers find them uninviting and overtaxing.

In our lives, “white space” is margins of time, energy, emotion, money and other resources. It’s the breathing room that allows our work and worship, earning and learning, relationships and recreations to be fulfilling rather than just filling.

For some of us, white space might mean more time in books that matter. (Matt Perman, in “What’s Best Next,” contends that we read periodicals for awareness and books for understanding. And the Book of Proverbs teaches us, “… discretion will watch over you, understanding will guard you …”.)

It might mean time in a boat, away from electronic media and electronic toys, with nothing but rebaiting hooks to distract from coaxing out a grandchild’s dreads and dreams.

White space could be paring down our kids’ schedule of sports, clubs and other activities so suppers together less often come through a window, and bedtime can sometimes be a relaxing routine rather than an exhausted collapse.

Maybe white space for some would entail lifestyle cuts that, in turn, require less time – and in a less stressful position.

It may mean having a weekend retreat that allows for the family to spend more time together. On the other hand, white space could mean selling the lake house (and its upkeep headaches) or cutting back on weekend athletic leagues in favor of being more plugged into church. Conversely, for those caught in the jaws of the 80/20 rule, it could mean saying “no” to serving on yet another church committee to have more time for one’s own spiritual growth.

The lengthy ritual of smoking a cigar with friends might be one form of white space. A 5:30 a.m. run with a buddy could be another, and Thursday afternoon bridge parties that allow for lots of catching up on one another’s lives can be yet another.

We can’t exhaust in 18 column inches all the forms that white space might take in our lives, but we can begin to make the case for it.

Errol Castens grows ideas and other living things in Lafayette County. Contact him at ehcastens@gmail.com.