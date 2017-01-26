HOB BRYAN: Plan to replace MAEP doesn’t add up

Here are four things you’ll get with the New Jersey school funding proposal:

1) Higher property taxes

2) More expensive car tags

3) Fewer teachers

4) Less money for schools.

For several months, an organization from New Jersey has been working – in secret – on a plan to replace the Mississippi Adequate Education Program.

Last week, they appeared in public – briefly – to announce an outline of their proposal. Since then, they’ve retreated into secret meetings arranged by the speaker and the lieutenant governor.

They won’t say how much money schools would get from their plan, nor how individual districts would fare. That alone is reason enough to stop things right now.

But the heart of their proposal is to shift funding from the state level to the local level – which means higher property taxes.

The existing MAEP intentionally requires the state to pay a large percentage of the cost of our public schools.

The state can raise money through sales taxes and income taxes, and it can send money to where the students are.

The New Jersey group says Mississippi requires the state to pay too much.

They say we should raise more money at the local level – through property taxes.

Their plan would remove any restrictions on the amount of property taxes – sending taxes on homes and car tags sky high, without getting any more money for schools.

This is terrible, terrible tax policy. It’s completely contrary to the philosophy behind the MAEP, which was to hold down property taxes.

In New Jersey, property taxes are more than twice as high as they are in Mississippi.

Perhaps the speaker and the lieutenant governor hired this organization because they think our tax policies should be more like New Jersey’s.

I disagree, and I think most Mississippians do, too.

Next, the New Jersey plan would remove any legal requirement for the legislature to fund schools at any particular level. Whatever money the legislature sent to the schools would be the correct amount – by definition.

The existing formula has an objective way to determine how much the schools need to provide the basic level of education.

The New Jersey plan would take that off the books and leave funding up to the whim of the legislature.

As the New Jersey representative explained it, their plan “takes the pressure off the legislature.” Why would we want to do that?

Finally – and I promise I’m not making this up – the plan is based on having 12.5 percent fewer teachers, because these experts say Mississippi has too many teachers.

They would have us get rid of one out of every eight teachers.

Clearly, they are out of touch.

Maybe you remember all the rhetoric about how this new plan would “get more money to the classroom.”

Instead, the plan is based on fewer teachers. How bogus can you get?

No one is unhappy with the existing formula – and the legal requirement to fund it – other than those who want to send public money to private schools and a group of misguided legislators. Instead of complying with the law, these legislators plan to change the law to allow them to fund schools at a lower level and to force property taxes to go up.

No wonder they’re doing everything in secret.

Hob Bryan, D-Amory, is a Mississippi Senator representing District 7, which includes Itawamba, Lee and Monroe counties. Readers can contact him at wendellbryan@gmail.com.