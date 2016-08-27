JUANITA FLOYD: Live in the only moment you know you have

For whatever reason, this summer was very chaotic and stressful. I began to complain within myself about having to take care of everything for my children for college and for my household. The air conditioner messed up and water ran all over my floor. Tyler hit a deer, and as the policyholder, I had to really negotiate with the insurance company to fix his car.

I had to complete the necessary paperwork for Taylor at Mississippi State and Tyra at Jackson State for the fall semester. Then I got an email from the Mississippi Office of Student Financial Aid stating that the eligibility requirements had changed beginning with the fall 2016 term – undergraduate students must enroll in and complete 15 credit hours per semester in order to receive MTAG. Tyra said, “No problem, I am already taking 18 hours.” Taylor questioned me as if I had something to do with the change. Stress. Stress. Then Taylor said, “By the way, I won’t be able to work this summer, I have to take classes – both sessions.”

What?

Tyra said, “The bedding ensemble and decorations that I had for my dorm room my freshman and sophomore years will not work anymore. As a junior, Mama, I need something different.” I said, “What? I went to college for 5 years and kept the same ensemble.” In her sassy voice, “Mama, times have changed.” Needless to say, we traipsed all over Tupelo and Memphis trying to find the perfect colors, Aztec prints, pillows, pictures, etc. and even new clothes.

Taylor said, “I can’t use the XL twin bedding set anymore. I need a full size ensemble, as well as a new shower curtain.” While Tyra sat in the car on her phone, I ran into the store and picked up a shower curtain on our way to Starkville. We put the bedding on and the shower curtain up. Tyra said, “This curtain looks girlie!” The roommates said, “Ms. Floyd, I probably would have gotten a solid navy color.” Really?

Tyra and I left Starkville to go on a mother/daughter mini-vacation before moving into her dorm. She slept all the way. No conversation. We met my niece, Allison, in Atlanta, and she drove us to Savannah where we had a wonderful time. While there, a conversation ensued about dreams.

Tyra said, “Mama, that might be your dream for me – but that’s not my dream!” I was just offering a suggestion.

I thought, “Here I am sacrificing all I can for you and your brothers, and this is the thanks I get as your mother.”

Then, the unthinkable happened and it changed my perspective very quickly. We were in the hotel room on Sunday, when friends on Facebook started talking about the terrible tragedy that happened to the residents in Oxford. I was so saddened for the families.

Immediately, it was as if a movie played in my head about my life – how it could have turned out differently. My dad died when I was 9, and my mother who lived to be 88, became my friend and mentor, and did all she could to prepare me for life. As a teenager, I nearly drowned and should have died or had brain damage. I was involved in three serious car accidents and lived. I nearly died each time I gave birth to my children. As a single parent by divorce, the Lord has blessed and sustained me to raise my children to adulthood. Tyler is working and my grandson, Drew, is healthy. Taylor and Tyra are in college defying the odds. I have the support of family, church and friends.

Oprah Winfrey said, “Breathe. Let go. And remind yourself that this very moment is the only one you know you have for sure.” I thought that in the blink of an eye, my life or their lives could change instantly and life will be no more!

In the scheme of life – do stresses even matter? Should we enjoy and treasure every moment we have? You be the judge.

Juanita Floyd is an officer of CREATE Foundation. Contact her at juanita@createfoundation.com.