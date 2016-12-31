JUANITA FLOYD: Have you made a meaningful resolution for 2017?

How do you want to be remembered when you die? Do people have to lie and make up something or can they stand with boldness and share the impact that you have had on their lives? These were questions asked at several funerals I attended.

Sitting in the beautiful sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church attending the homegoing services of Nancy Ingram and listening to the melodious voice of Dr. Jerri Kantack singing, I thought about meeting her over 30 years ago. Rev. Ron Richardson said, “She knew how to be upbeat and look on the bright side of life. She had a sense of humor.”

Newly employed by CREATE, I attended many events, and most times I was the only person of color. At one event, I was standing in the corner, not intimidated because I was the only black person there (my mother taught me my value and self-esteem), but I really didn’t know many of the people and they didn’t know me and weren’t talking to me. Nancy came up to me and said, “Juanita, why are you standing in this corner – don’t be intimidated by these people. They are just stuffy, old white people.” I was taken aback – because she was white. We created a commotion with our laughter. Guess what? People starting walking over to our corner and they began to talk to me. An unknown author said, “When you see something beautiful in someone, tell them. It may take seconds to say, but for them, it could last a lifetime.” Nancy’s humorous words impacted my life.

While sitting in the spirit-filled sanctuary of Trinity C.M.E. Church attending the homegoing services of Lee Birks, and listening to the anointed voices of Linda Starks, Caron Wade, Ophebia Pegues and others singing, I thought about Lee’s life. He and my cousin, Evvie Lou, were married over 50 years. Pastor Bettye Clifton beautifully expounded on the Word of God and said, “Lee worked over 50 years at Faucette Petroleum and was one of my best church members. He didn’t complain about his job nor church. He celebrated life.” Church member and guitarist, Lester Jones, said, “When it came to church, Lee was the first person in attendance. Everything was ready before the other members came to church. He loved his church and his family. If the church needed anything, Lee opened up his heart and his wallet and blessed the church. He loved helping people.”

Dr. Tom Groome said, “God has a purpose for our lives…as we move along the continuum of time, the moving scroll of history, there are divinely set goals for us to achieve, jobs for us to do. This purpose fits each of us individually, and it fits the time in which we live…a human being can fulfill the purpose of God in their generation, and that is the noblest achievement there is.”

Nancy and Lee, two different people, woman, man, white, black – yet they individually fulfilled the purpose of God in their generation. They touched and impacted lives.

Groome also quoted Frederick Buechner, “When you remember me, it means you have carried something of who I am with you, that I have left some mark of who I am on who you are. It means that you can summon me back to your mind even though countless years and miles may stand between us. It means that if we meet again, you will know me. It means that even after I die, you can still see my face and hear my voice and speak to me in your heart.”

As this year comes to a close and we begin a new year, a resolution could be – I will fulfill my purpose in my generation. I will celebrate life. I will impact and touch lives in a positive way. Have you made a meaningful 2017 resolution? Will you complete it? You be the judge.

JUANITA FLOYD is the vice president of finance and administration at the CREATE Foundation and a community columnist. Readers can contact her at juanita@createfoundation.com.