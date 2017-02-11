JUANITA FLOYD: Do you really love your neighbor?

Do you love me?

Do you really love me the black woman, Juanita?

These are questions I pondered after one of my friends shared this story with me: She was in the process of putting her house on the market. Her neighbor, “a God- fearing man, deacon, pillar of a large church, a lover of people and all around good person”, stopped by her house.

He vehemently said to her, “Please, whatever you do, don’t sell your house to a N-. I don’t want a N- living by me.” She was taken aback by his words, as was I.

With my heart heavy, I thought, “What is being taught in our churches, our communities, or in our homes with our families?” As a little girl, I remember my mother constantly teaching about love.

I remember the different pastors expounding on the Word by quoting, “And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment. And the second is like, namely this, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these.”

This is the year 2017; isn’t it time that we let go of our racial prejudices and hatred against each other? I acknowledge that we have problems on both sides. One friend said, “There are bad and good black people and there are bad and good white people.” That is true; however, in order to have a better society, we have to change our way of thinking about each other and simply love each other.

I have friends who happen to be of a different ethnicity, and guess what – we have many of the same problems and some of the same experiences in life. Our cultures are different and we look different on the outside, but we truly are the same on the inside – human beings made by God.

Mandy Hale said, “Just be yourself. Let people see the real, imperfect, flawed, quirky, weird, beautiful, magical person that you are.”

My heavy heart quickly lifted as I immediately thought about this quote from an unknown author, “Forget who hurt you yesterday, but don’t forget those who love you every day. Forget the past that makes you cry and focus on the present that makes you smile…”

I dismissed the comments by my friend’s neighbor. I asked my friend not to tell me his name. I don’t want any bitterness to invade my heart about someone I don’t even know. I answered my own questions: “Yes, Juanita – there are people who don’t look like me but they love me for me.”

I thought about all of the people who embrace, accept, help and love me and my children for who we are – without thought of color or creed.

Recently, I attended Methodist minister, Rev. B.F. Lee’s funeral. His daughter, Melanie, whom I love dearly and she loves me, reminded me that Rev. Lee loved, admired and respected me and was one of my biggest fans regarding my articles.

During visitation, Rev. Lee’s beautiful wife, Ruth, said to me, “Juanita, I love you. You mean so much to me and this community.” What a special woman to encourage me while getting ready to hear the final eulogy of her husband!

John Grisham said, “In life, finding a voice is speaking and living the truth. Each of you is an original. Each of you has a distinctive voice. When you find it, your story will be told. You will be heard.”

I hope that my voice is heard in sharing this story about love. During this special month that we celebrate love, are you willing to love your neighbor, even if they don’t look like you? You be the judge.

Juanita Floyd is the vice president of finance and administration at the CREATE Foundation and a community columnist. Readers can contact her at juanita@createfoundation.com.