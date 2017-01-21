LENA MITCHELL: Stay engaged the next four years with a positive action plan

With yesterday’s inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States, our nation has entered a new era unlike any it has experienced before.

Not only is the new president an elitist himself – one of the 1 percent rejected in the person of Mitt Romney four years ago – but he is bringing more of those 1 percenters into government decision-making roles that influence ordinary American citizens more than ever before.

Not that those 1 percenters haven’t had control over the working lives and futures of many Americans already, but this is the first time they are being given the political power and authority to set the agenda just as they would like.

The big concern is that their agenda priorities will be more in keeping with their own business and pocketbook issues and the acquisition of more wealth than with the long-term well-being of this nation’s economic, social and cultural health, and the economic, social and cultural health of its citizens.

An important example that highlights this concern is the nomination of Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State.

Tillerson has been the chief executive for many years of Exxon Mobil, once referred to as “one of the most powerful businesses ever produced by American capitalism.”

In his 2012 book “Private Empire,” author Steve Coll examined Exxon Mobil’s corporate power, money and politics – how it works to influence foreign policy, control environmental policy and its other interests.

Specifically, Coll says Rex Tillerson sees Exxon Mobil as “living in opposition to the state that gave birth to it.” Only in America…

Choices of wealthy billionaires for administrative posts who have wide-ranging business interests that may pose extensive conflicts of interest, some perhaps insurmountable in their threat to our democracy, raise serious questions that are likely to take some time to address.

Nevertheless, many if not all of those nominees may soon be leading various government agencies and directing events that affect our everyday lives.

If Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos is confirmed as Secretary of Education, Mississippians who want public education to remain strong and viable, much less expand free public early childhood education, will be fighting not only the state Legislature but also her national agenda to create more charter schools.

However, individuals who want to remain active or become active in pursuit of a more progressive agenda over the next four years have work to do and avenues to pursue.

One such avenue came to my attention recently, and I expect there are other alternatives.

The agenda and methodology I found quite compelling is described on the website www.indivisibleguide.com/web.

The authors, self-described as former members of staff for congressional representatives, have put together what they call “A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda.”

However, in reading the website content, I find it to be a useful tool for anyone who wants to be heard by their elected representatives at any level – from the school board to the city board to the state Legislature to congressional representatives.

I hope that anyone who feels disheartened by the election’s outcome and the consequences it will bring – both intended and unintended – will accept the personal responsibility to take action in defense of the core values embodied in our Constitution.

Lena Mitchell is a retired daily reporter for the Daily Journal and writes a regular column. Contact her at lena.mitchell@journalinc.com.