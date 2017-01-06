LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No one should be punished for standing up for the truth

Sanderson Farms’ public blasting of HB 1523 should be quite telling to the church and the people of Mississippi.

The church and people of Mississippi have always had religious freedom to speak the truth and live by their integrity.

The law does not give us this freedom; we have always had this freedom.

HB 1523 only tries to protect our rights from bills and liberal groups such as the LGBT.

Sanderson Farms must not believe the Lord’s Church has the backbone to stand for the truth.

Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my word does not pass away.

Sanderson Farms says they are concerned about the economy with a $2.7 billion business.

It seems they have prospered very well under religious freedom.

Man shall not live by bread along, but by every word of God.

These other 11 politically correct businesses don’t understand when morality is taken out of society, all you have left is fool’s gold.

Righteousness can never hurt Mississippi.

All of the words of Jesus Christ are under attack, not just a small part of Christian beliefs.

The Establishment Clause is there to protect religious liberty, not destroy it.

No one in Mississippi should face litigation for standing up for the truth.

We thank Larrison Campbell (Mississippi Today) for his article on this subject bringing it to light.

Jimmie Lucas

Tremont