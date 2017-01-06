LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No one should be punished for standing up for the truth

Sanderson Farms’ public blasting of HB 1523 should be quite telling to the church and the people of Mississippi.

The church and people of Mississippi have always had religious freedom to speak the truth and live by their integrity.

The law does not give us this freedom; we have always had this freedom.

HB 1523 only tries to protect our rights from bills and liberal groups such as the LGBT.

Sanderson Farms must not believe the Lord’s Church has the backbone to stand for the truth.

Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my word does not pass away.

Sanderson Farms says they are concerned about the economy with a $2.7 billion business.

It seems they have prospered very well under religious freedom.

Man shall not live by bread along, but by every word of God.

These other 11 politically correct businesses don’t understand when morality is taken out of society, all you have left is fool’s gold.

Righteousness can never hurt Mississippi.

All of the words of Jesus Christ are under attack, not just a small part of Christian beliefs.

The Establishment Clause is there to protect religious liberty, not destroy it.

No one in Mississippi should face litigation for standing up for the truth.

We thank Larrison Campbell (Mississippi Today) for his article on this subject bringing it to light.

Jimmie Lucas

Tremont

  TWBDB

    Correct, HB 1523 does NOT give anyone religious freedom, as we are all granted legal protection of our inalienable right to religious freedom by the 1st Amendment.

    The 1st Amendment says that we are free to ‘worship’ according to our own faith; government shall not establish a state religion and shall not infringe upon our rights of worship by denying the freedom to assemble, publish printed material, or speak our mind, and to have our grievances heard in a court of law based upon our religion. At the time of the writing of the 1st Amendment, some states were establishing state religions and punishing those who did not adhere to it; for instance the Baptists were being persecuted in Virginia. Check our history.

    Later in history, civil rights of religion were established to protect citizens from discrimination based upon their religion. Government agencies and businesses are not allowed to discriminate against someone based upon their religion. You aren’t allowed to deny government services and those private services one offers in the course of normal business based upon someone’s religion. I can’t for example tell a Jehovah’s Witness I refuse to grant a license or sell them a product I produce because that person is a Jehovah’s Witness. I’d never wish to do this to anyone based upon their religion no matter what that religion.

    These are long established American values. Of course before the civil rights era, in practice people most definitely discriminated against people due to their race, creed, AND religion. Surely, there’d be little opposition to the protection of civil rights based upon religion?

    Now. Along comes the LBGT community, and our struggle for civil equality. Even with the progress of the civil rights era, people still could slam the door in our face because we are gay, regardless if we are people of color, different creeds, or religions. What does HB 1523 do?

    HB 1523 not only protects discrimination against gay people, but it also rewards the person perpetrating the discrimination financially should a gay, or gay supportive, person bring a suit and the state accept that suit. Remember that little 1st Amendment? HB 1523 in application seeks to deny the LGBT community our inalienable right to bring grievance before the state.

    Let’s look at it a bit deeper. Since the 1st Amendment was established, surprise, all of us have the right to marry anyone or anything we wish, be they someone of the same gender, your sister, your goat, within the privacy of our own faith ( or lack their of ). There have been plenty of criminal charges brought because people have, within the confines of their religion, forced pre-adolescents to marry old men, etc. So, that ridiculous slippery-slope argument has always been, well, ridiculous.

    The real slippery-slope veiled within this political mosh pit, this HB 1523, and the political fallout it leaves within it’s wake, is the fact such bills run afoul of our most basic American values. Now, those legislators who promote bills like this would have us stand the 1st Amendment and the civil rights protections based upon religion on it’s ear.

  TWBDB

    I want to be really clear. Yes, I oppose HB 1523, but I do NOT oppose Christians, or other people of faith, as a people of faith. In fact, I admire people of faith a great deal.

    My issue is with the fact bills such as HB 1523, and a great deal of the rhetoric surrounding them asks us to leave our knowledge of history, our faith in the common humanity of fellow citizens, and our reasoning ability to detect inflammatory rhetoric at the door.