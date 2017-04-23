Letters to the Editor: April 23, 2017

Region’s commitment to education should be commended

As the nation celebrates Community College Month during April, I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of Itawamba Community College to express our appreciation for your commitment to education, which will equip not only today’s youth but also adults with the foundation to ensure a better future.

Without your willingness to share our story, events and activities, it would be difficult for ICC to reach those who can benefit from the multitude of services and opportunities that we offer.

The college, with locations in Fulton, Tupelo and Belden, offers an extensive schedule of academic, career and technical, workforce and eLearning classes. Currently, ICC’s student population numbers approximately 5,500 each semester, and our average faculty/student ratio is 1:18.

Community colleges are a vital part of the postsecondary educational delivery system. They serve almost half of the undergraduate students in the United States, preparing students for transfer to four-year colleges and universities or for immediate entry into the job market as well as providing workforce and skills training. However, education today goes beyond traditional bricks and mortar with the significant impact of eLearning or online instruction, which makes possible the attainment of a degree any time, any place, anywhere. Our affordability and flexibility help place educational and career goals within reach.

At Itawamba Community College, student success is our priority, and we take great pride in its achievement not only during enrollment but also after the attainment of alumni status.

Again, thank you for the significant role that you play to enable Itawamba Community College to provide an exceptional educational background to afford the opportunity for area residents to attain their dreams and goals.

Mike Eaton

President of Itawamba Community College