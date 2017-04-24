Letters to the Editor: April 24, 2017

Officials need to be held accountable

On Feb. 25, about 150 people gathered in Oxford for a town hall meeting with Rep. Trent Kelly.

Kelly had been invited, but didn’t show up. Not only that, he didn’t even bother to respond to these citizens who gave up their Saturday morning (people came from Hernando, Iuka, Tupelo and even Hinds County).

Nor did he send a staffer to hear our concerns about the mess in Washington.

Senators Cochran and Wicker were also invited but declined to acknowledge their constituents’ concerns (or even their existence).

To his credit, Congressman Kelly later agreed to hold a town hall next week at the Noxapater City Hall. Noxapater is just about as far from Oxford and Tupelo as you can get and still be in the 1st District.

Now, I cannot speak to Kelly’s motivations for holding the meeting in Noxapater instead of Tupelo, Oxford, or Southaven, or why the town hall is scheduled for a weekday when most of us are normally at work.

But, if you’re as concerned as I am, perhaps it’s a good time to take off an afternoon for a drive down to Noxapater to ask the Congressman a few questions.

Who knows when we’ll see him again.

John Wages

Tupelo

–––––

More information needed on precinct consolidation

The notion of consolidating precincts in order to save money on both staffing and equipment sounds good at first.

Everybody likes to save money; but we haven’t been given enough information to be able to tell what the effect

will be on voters access to the polls. We need some graphic displays that show us in detail which precincts would

be closed and where those voters would be assigned. We need to know what the effect will be on numbers of voters

in each remaining precinct. Will there be overcrowding in some precincts and thus longer waiting times? If so this should be

interpreted as an effort to reduce participation and democracy demands that nothing be done to that effect.

Please help us by publishing details along with some good analysis so we can tell how we shall react.

Bob Spencer