Letters to the Editor: April 24, 2017

Posted on by in Letters to the Editor, Opinion

other_letters_editorOfficials need to be held accountable

On Feb. 25, about 150 people gathered in Oxford for a town hall meeting with Rep. Trent Kelly.

Kelly had been invited, but didn’t show up. Not only that, he didn’t even bother to respond to these citizens who gave up their Saturday morning (people came from Hernando, Iuka, Tupelo and even Hinds County).

Nor did he send a staffer to hear our concerns about the mess in Washington.

Senators Cochran and Wicker were also invited but declined to acknowledge their constituents’ concerns (or even their existence).

To his credit, Congressman Kelly later agreed to hold a town hall next week at the Noxapater City Hall. Noxapater is just about as far from Oxford and Tupelo as you can get and still be in the 1st District.

Now, I cannot speak to Kelly’s motivations for holding the meeting in Noxapater instead of Tupelo, Oxford, or Southaven, or why the town hall is scheduled for a weekday when most of us are normally at work.

But, if you’re as concerned as I am, perhaps it’s a good time to take off an afternoon for a drive down to Noxapater to ask the Congressman a few questions.

Who knows when we’ll see him again.

John Wages

Tupelo

–––––

More information needed on precinct consolidation

The notion of consolidating precincts in order to save money on both staffing and equipment sounds good at first.

Everybody likes to save money; but we haven’t been given enough information to be able to tell what the effect

will be on voters access to the polls. We need some graphic displays that show us in detail which precincts would

be closed and where those voters would be assigned. We need to know what the effect will be on numbers of voters

in each remaining precinct. Will there be overcrowding in some precincts and thus longer waiting times? If so this should be

interpreted as an effort to reduce participation and democracy demands that nothing be done to that effect.

Please help us by publishing details along with some good analysis so we can tell how we shall react.

Bob Spencer

  • DWarren

    Several items in Mr. Wages’ opinion piece raise questions in my mind. Mr. Wages references a fake town hall that was held on Feb. 25, 2017 which is two months ago. Why is such old news newsworthy? Mr. Wages notes that 150 radical far Left Progressive Democrats gathered for the fake town hall. Why should 150 radical far Left Progressive Democrats dominate politics in Mississippi’s First Congressional District? Mr. Wages also seeks to conceal the fact that those who gathered were far Left radical Progressive Democrats. Why? Does Mr. Wages and his cronies from the loony Left have something to hide? I don’t recall any significant media coverage of the Feb. 25, 2017 radical far Left Progressive Democrat fake town hall ambush. Was the radical far Left Progressive Democrat fake town hall ambush covered at all, or is the editorial a puny attempt to garner publicity for a radical far Left Progressive Democrat non-event that merely fizzled to the point of being inconsequential? What do radical far Left Progressive Democrats have against Noxapater, MS? Isn’t Noxapater a community in the First Congressional District of Mississippi? Do radical far Left Progressive Democrats consider the residents of Noxapater, MS, unworthy of hosting a meet and greet with their congressman? I was under the impression that the Noxapater meet and greet with Congressman Kelly had already occurred on April 18, 2017. Are radical far Left Progressive Democrats incapable of processing the reality of chronological calendric time, or do they simply self-identify the delusional right to time travel at will from the haven of their self-identified safe space phantasm? Exactly what is Mr. Wages so concerned about? In the photo of the Noxapater meet and greet with Congressman Kelly accompanying the article in the Wed., April 19, 2017, edition of the DJ, a person is shown holding a sign asking Kelly to vote against taxpayer money for the wall to secure the southern border of the U.S. Does Mr. Wages share the person’s concern that securing the border of the United States against a flood of illegal aliens is an unworthy expenditure of tax monies? Does Mr. Wages or the fake town hall radical far Left Progressive Democrat activists subscribe to a global open borders mentality? Do they apply the same global open borders philosophy to their private residences? Should anyone at anytime be allowed to enter their private residences for any reason? Do the radical far Left Progressive Democrat activists consider the expenditure of tax monies to provide law enforcement to secure the borders of their private residences an unworthy expense? Another question is, exactly why do the organizers and participants at the fake town hall radical far Left Progressive Democrat anti-American rallies feel the need to conceal their real motives? And finally, what I’d really like to know is, were any of the radical far Left Progressive Democrat activists at the fake town hall paid to be protesters by any person or entity connected with the radical far Left Progressive Democrat pimp, G. Soros?