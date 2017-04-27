Letters to the Editor: April 27, 2017

‘Beauty and the Beast’ film tragic on many levels

A review of the Disney film Beauty and the Beast contained the following words, “Some were offended that a gay character appears in the film. But I thought it was a nice touch that added depth and an extra dose of comedy to the relationship between LeFou and Gaston.” However, the director of the film stated, “…it’s a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie. Lefou one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston.”

Disney’s film is tragic on at least three levels. First, many Christian parents will not be able to allow their children to view this childhood classic because it promotes a lifestyle that is clearly condemned by the Holy Scriptures. This action by Christian parents might not be so crucial if it were not for the fact that our pagan culture is bringing all its power to bear in order to force everyone to accept and celebrate a practice that the Bible, history, biology and common sense condemn.

Secondly, there will be those entering adolescence who may be tempted to experiment with a lifestyle that Disney portrays as normal. There is data that shows homosexuality is “exploding” among U. S. teens. Dr. Paul Cameron has stated, “Over the past decade, the relative proportion of U. S. teenagers claiming to be homosexual has increased 85 percent….From gay pride parades to Disney secreting little gay messages into its films, to the CDC recommending that all schools have gay/straight clubs, boosting homosexuality is the flavor of our new sensitive society.”

The greatest tragedy is there will be those who refuse to acknowledge that homosexuality is a sin because Disney and the culture place their approval on that lifestyle. They will see no need to avail themselves of the pardon and transformation that is available to all sinners through the blood of Jesus Christ. Christ’s free gift of grace, mercy and healing is available to both homosexual and heterosexual sinners. It is only through Jesus Christ that any of us have any hope of freedom from our sins.

Jerry Horton

Ecru