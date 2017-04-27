Letters to the Editor: April 27, 2017

other_letters_editor‘Beauty and the Beast’ film tragic on many levels

A review of the Disney film Beauty and the Beast contained the following words, “Some were offended that a gay character appears in the film. But I thought it was a nice touch that added depth and an extra dose of comedy to the relationship between LeFou and Gaston.” However, the director of the film stated, “…it’s a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie. Lefou one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston.”

Disney’s film is tragic on at least three levels. First, many Christian parents will not be able to allow their children to view this childhood classic because it promotes a lifestyle that is clearly condemned by the Holy Scriptures. This action by Christian parents might not be so crucial if it were not for the fact that our pagan culture is bringing all its power to bear in order to force everyone to accept and celebrate a practice that the Bible, history, biology and common sense condemn.

Secondly, there will be those entering adolescence who may be tempted to experiment with a lifestyle that Disney portrays as normal. There is data that shows homosexuality is “exploding” among U. S. teens. Dr. Paul Cameron has stated, “Over the past decade, the relative proportion of U. S. teenagers claiming to be homosexual has increased 85 percent….From gay pride parades to Disney secreting little gay messages into its films, to the CDC recommending that all schools have gay/straight clubs, boosting homosexuality is the flavor of our new sensitive society.”

The greatest tragedy is there will be those who refuse to acknowledge that homosexuality is a sin because Disney and the culture place their approval on that lifestyle. They will see no need to avail themselves of the pardon and transformation that is available to all sinners through the blood of Jesus Christ. Christ’s free gift of grace, mercy and healing is available to both homosexual and heterosexual sinners. It is only through Jesus Christ that any of us have any hope of freedom from our sins.

Jerry Horton

Ecru

  • DWarren

    The top five companies that Disney owns include: ABC; ESPN; Walt Disney Parks and Resorts; Lucasfilm LTD, LLC; and Marvel Entertainment, LLC. Disney merchandise is widely distributed through major retailers. In my opinion, Disney has made a conscious decision to forsake its longstanding image as the preeminent provider of wholesome family entertainment in order to pursue a deliberate tack to push forward the radical homosexual agenda and radical far Left politics. That’s why Disney products are no longer geared to entertain, but to indoctrinate.

    Disney’s commitment to pushing forward the radical homosexual agenda is clearly evident. Since 1991 Disney has hosted Gay Days. In 1995 Disney extended health benefits to same sex partners of employees. Since 2007 Disney has provided a venue for same sex marriages in its Fairy Tale Weddings; eight years before the SCOTUS unconstitutionally decreed same sex marriage legal in the U.S. In 2013 Disney signed an amicus brief urging the SCOTUS to strike down the Defense of Marriage Act. On Feb. 1, 2013, George Kalogridis became Disney World’s first openly homosexual president. So, Disney is now all in on pushing the radical homosexual agenda. It’s not surprising that pro-radical homosexual agenda motifs and messages will not only appear regularly in all Disney productions, but will intensify.
    Disney’s inclusion of radical far Left politics in ESPN programming has resulted in so many people being turned off that viewers of ESPN turned off the channel resulting in recent massive firings of on air and support crew members. People are obviously turned off and resistant to politically correct loony far Left progressive political policies being crammed down their throats, while they are trying to view a televised sporting event. Who would have thought it?
    Perhaps when the American people grow weary of Disney pushing the radical homosexual agenda to the point that they stop paying admission to Disney parks and resorts and stop paying to see Disney entertainment productions–abandoning the products like they abandoned ESPN, maybe Disney will just dry up and blow away. It can’t happen too soon, in my opinion.

    • TWBDB

      DWarren. I’ve often wondered what is meant by a “radical homosexual agenda”. I’m near 60 years old, gay, and truly, within my own circle of gay friends, colleagues, etc. had no knowledge of a radical homosexual agenda political meeting, corporate tactic, whatever.

      Now, we read that you demand the extinction of Disney because Disney doesn’t follow your politics to the letter. You’re already on record demanding funds be withheld, the extinction, of public universities because they don’t follow your politics to the letter.

      In your post above, you list corporate decisions to allow employees of Disney to purchase spousal / family health insurance coverage in the corporate insurance pool, a ‘gay day’ at Disney theme parks ( publicly announced months in advance ), a corporate decision to allow same-sex couples to rent a venue at a Disney park for an event, and the hiring of an openly gay businessman to oversee the operations at the central Florida park as evidence of “Disney is all in on pushing a radical homosexual agenda”.

      I suppose this is the radical homosexual agenda to which you refer.

      So, if a gay person working hard, making a living, supporting their family, trying to make sure they have medical coverage for their family, renting a venue to hold an event, being supportive of a gay man being hired as executive president of a corporation, or not having a cow when a fictional character in a movie shares a dance with someone of their own gender who thinks they’re cute is solid evidence of a radical homosexual agenda, count me in.

  • TWBDB

    Mr Horton, I respect your opinion. Here’s mine:

    Paul Cameron’s research collaborates with the Family Research Institute; a political activist organization. Statistics are easily skewed or misrepresented. Demographic stats are based on surveys: and yes, today, there is far less risk to someone coming out openly as a gay person; far less risk to someone admitting they’ve had a homosexual experience. Does this mean there is an increase in the percentage of gay people or homosexual experimentation? I seriously doubt it.
    Are there more gay people today than 50 years ago? Yes, there are more people period than 50 years ago.

    Now, Beauty and the Beast. I don’t know why the writer’s, director, of the new Disney version of this age old story included a ‘gay crush’ in the story line. Ask them. I’ve talked with parents who’ve seen the movie, and they tell me the ‘gay crush’ is but a minor factor in the movie, and that’s all it is, a comical ‘gay crush’. There is no ‘homosexual relationship’ promoted or encouraged.

    I am gay. Gay people are a part of life, period. Many of us, religious. We have biological families. We go to the movies with our relatives. Why must portrayals of gay people be negative?

  • DWarren

    The radical homosexual agenda consists of propagandizing the falsehood that homosexuality is a normal and healthy lifestyle choice and that opposition to the normalization of homosexuality is based entirely on ignorance, prejudice, bigotry, intolerance, narrow-mindedness, et. al. The truth is that homosexuality is an abnormal and unhealthy lifestyle choice and that opposition to the normalization of homosexuality is based on incontrovertible facts relating to the very real dangers to which those who embrace the homosexual lifestyle expose themselves. As recent as November 2015, a report by the Centers for Disease Control noted, “While anyone can become infected with an STD, young people and gay and bisexual men are at greatest risk. Men account for more than 90 percent of all primary and secondary syphilis cases,” the report states. “Men who have sex with men (MSM) account for 83 percent of male cases where the sex of the sex partner is known.”

    The radical homosexual agenda propagandizes that the homosexual lifestyle is every bit as monogamous as the heterosexual lifestyle, but multiple studies indicate otherwise. In 2003-2004, the Gay/Lesbian Consumer Online Census conducted a survey of 7,862 homosexuals. Of those self-identifying as in a “committed relationship” only fifteen percent lasted twelve years, while only four percent lasted for twenty years. The definition of “a committed relationship” also varied greatly between the very small percentage of the population constituting homosexuals and the heterosexual community. One study revealed that the average homosexual male couple had sexual relations with five to eight persons other than their significant other annually. Edward Laumann, a University of Chicago sociologist, in The Sexual Organization of the City, observed that the “typical gay city inhabitants spend most of their adult lives in ‘transactional’ relationships, or short-term commitments of less than six months.” A study of 2,583 older homosexual males published in the Journal of Sex Research, by Paul Van de Ven et. al. reveals that “the modal range for number of sexual partners ever [of homosexuals] was 100 – 500.” In addition, 10.2 percent to 15.7 percent had between 501 and 1,000 partners. A further 10.2 percent to 15.7 percent reported having had more than one thousand lifetime sexual partners. With increased promiscuity comes the increased danger of contracting and transmitting a STD.

    The radical homosexual agenda deliberately seeks to conceal the fact that the occurrence of terrible tragedies like suicide ideation, suicide, depression, and drug and alcohol abuse is significantly higher among the very small percentage of the population that constitutes the LBGT lifestyle choice community than among the general population. Those who choose the homosexual lifestyle are four times as likely to commit suicide. The Los Angeles Times reported in 2007 that homosexuals are twenty times more likely to abuse methamphetamines. A larger percentage of Lesbians are overweight (with the attendant health issues) than females in the general population. Likewise, the percentage of homosexuals who smoke cigarettes (with the attendant health issues) is greater than in the general population. Breast cancer occurs among the small percentage of the population that is Lesbian in greater incidences than among the general population of females. Anal cancer occurs among the small percentage of the male population that is homosexual in great incidences than among the general population of males.The end result is that those who choose the homosexual lifestyle have a life expectancy that is approximately twenty years less than those who do not choose a homosexual lifestyle.

    Harvard educated marketing gurus, Marshall Kirk and Hunter Madsen, wrote “After the Ball: How America Will Conquer Its Fear and Hatred of Gays in the ’90s.” The work is widely considered the public relations guidebook for the radical homosexual agenda. The recommended sequence is described as a three phased process: “Desensitization;” “Jamming,” and “Conversion.” Desensitization consists of flooding society with “a continuous
    flood of gay-related advertising, presented in the least offensive fashion
    possible. If straights can’t shut off the shower, they may at least eventually
    get used to being wet.” Disney Gay Days allows parents and grandparents the coveted opportunities to explain to their minor children what “Lesbo-a-go-go” and “Muscle Beach” are. Jamming is defined by Paul
    E. Rondeau in his, “Selling Homosexuality to America,” as “psychological
    terrorism meant to silence expression of or even support for dissenting
    opinion.” That’s why the slightest hint of disagreement with the radical homosexual agenda will result in a merciless counter attack by the proponents of the radical homosexual agenda; usually in the form of a purely ad hominem attack, since the supporters of the radical homosexual agenda find it impossible to defend it with facts. Kirk and Madsen define “conversion,” as “We
    mean conversion of the average American’s emotions, mind, and will, through a
    planned psychological attack, in the form of propaganda fed to the nation via
    the media. We mean ‘subverting’ the mechanism of prejudice to our own
    ends – using the very processes that made America hate us to turn their hatred
    into warm regard – whether they like it or not.” Disney and its subsidiaries are playing by the book–the radical homosexual guidebook.

  • BadTeethAlan

    You believe homosexuality is wrong because the Bible says it is. If the Bible said nothing about homosexuality, and did not imply it was wrong in any way, would you be ok with it then?

    • DWarren

      Well, if homosexuality were the norm, you wouldn’t be around to ask silly questions, now, would you, BTA?
      The Holy Bible also specifies in no uncertain terms that incest is wrong. Are you OK with incest, BTA?
      Totally apart from the Holy Bible, are you OK with homosexual promiscuity, the elevated incidence of STDs, the elevated suicide ideation, the elevated suicide rate, the elevated drug and alcohol abuse rate, and the shortened life expectancy that objectively characterize the very small percentage of the population who choose the homosexual lifestyle, BTA? Exactly why do you consider the illogical quest by Disney and its subsidiaries to normalize the homosexual lifestyle more important than the instances of elevated human suffering associated with the homosexual lifestyle?

      • TWBDB

        Curious about BTA’s response. Here’s mine:

        Gay people can ‘choose’ to live a heterosexual lifestyle: gay people can choose to procreate: many do. Same can be said for heterosexuals; and they do. The fact is homosexuality is as much a ‘norm’ in the human condition as heterosexuality: that ‘norm’ is somewhere around 5% of any population of humans is gay. Near 100

      • BadTeethAlan

        From your last paragraph I’ll assume your particular answer is no, you would still not be ok with it. Please correct me if I’m wrong.

        • DWarren

          BTA, was your birth the result of a homosexual relationship? Has any birth ever been the result of a homosexual relationship? Do you consider pro-creation a necessity for the continuance of the human species?
          The Holy Bible also specifies in no uncertain terms that incest is wrong. Are you OK with incest, BTA, or are you demanding that incest be normalized in the name of inclusiveness, tolerance, and equality? Proponents of normalizing homosexual behavior often chant, “You can’t tell someone who they can love,” i.e., have sex with in their Orwellian newspeak. On what basis do you normalize the sexual perversion of homosexuality, but refuse to normalize the sexual perversion of incest, BTA? So far, Disney and its subsidiaries have thrown themselves behind only the normalization of the sexual perversion of homosexuality. They haven’t included in their avante-guarde relativistic amoral, progressive inclusiveness, and open-minded tolerance a call for the societal wide acceptance of incest. Does such an oversight on Disney’s part call into question their claim to open minded progressive inclusiveness and tolerance, or do you think the sexual perversion of incest should remain actively discouraged in the brave new relativistic amoral self-identifying progressive world and culture? I mean, Disney has “Gay Days.” Why doesn’t Disney have “Incest Days?” Would you and Disney differentiate between heterosexual incest and homosexual incest? How can you and Disney logically promote one form of sexual perversion in the name of inclusiveness, tolerance, and equality and prohibit another form of sexual perversion without violating your guiding principles of relativistic amoral self-identifying inclusiveness, tolerance, and equality, BTA? Here’s your chance to show us how really progressively open minded you are! Go ahead and go on the record.
          I also assume from your response that you consider siding with Disney and its subsidiaries with reference to normalizing the sexual perversion of homosexuality is so important that any amount of human suffering by those who choose the homosexual lifestyle is an acceptable trade off in your mind.

          • BadTeethAlan

            I do not wish to put words in your mouth so may I ask again for clarification, am I correct in saying that no, you would still not be ok with homosexuality even if the Bible said nothing about it, nor imply it was wrong in any way?

          • DWarren

            BTA, you obviously have no answer to the question whether or not you feel obligated to push for the societal wide normalization of incest because the Holy Bible teaches that incest is morally wrong.

            I do wish to explore your philosophical presupposition that anything the Holy Bible condemns and censures, you feel obligated to approve and applaud. How long have you held such an illogical, bigoted, and hate filled attitude towards the teachings of the Holy Bible? The Bible condemns murder as morally wrong. Do you feel obligated to call upon Disney and its subsidiaries to host “Murderer Days?” Are you one of those radical far Left relativistic amoral humanistic secular progressives who revels in depravity? If so, on what basis are you unwilling to also denigrate the Holy Bible’s condemnation of incest? Are you even condemning homosexual incest as “wrong?” Doesn’t that make you homophobic? Qui vult dare parva non debet magna rogare!

          • BadTeethAlan

            I am trying to understand how you arrived at your beliefs on this topic. So again, am I correct in saying that no, you would still not be ok with homosexuality even if the Bible said nothing about it, nor imply it was
            wrong in any way?

          • DWarren

            I’m trying to understand how you arrived at the illogical self-identified assumption that selected perverted behaviors that demonstrably increase human suffering in the lives of those who choose a lifestyle characterized by them are beneficial to either the party suffering or society at large to the extent that you are willing to defend Disney and its subsidiaries’ decision to promote selected perverted behaviors, but strangely silent on the non-promotion of other perverted behaviors. So far, since you are unwilling or unable to justify your assumption rationally and logically, I am able to conclude only that you merely choose to occupy a self-identified relativistic amoral progressive safe space delusion and feel no obligation to defend your fantasized alternative reality.

          • TWBDB

            You must have an endless supply of straw.

          • BadTeethAlan

            My initial question was directed towards Mr. Horton and anyone who shares his views, and you chose to respond. Since then, I have only asked one question, and because I don’t want to presume anything about your opinions, I would like to hear your clear and direct answer to that question, which I will ask again:

            Am I correct in saying that no, you would still not be ok
            with homosexuality even if the Bible said nothing about it, nor imply it
            was
            wrong in any way?

          • DWarren

            BTA, I thought I made my point clearly that: (1) the Holy Bible does condemn homosexuality (and a host of other perverted, depraved, and harmful behaviors); and (2) the scientific evidence of the demonstrable harm–physical, emotional, and societal–that results from homosexuality (and a host of other perverted, depraved, and harmful behaviors) certainly validates discouraging said perverted, depraved, and harmful behaviors–including homosexuality.
            Your implication that any behavior condemned in the Holy Bible is invalid simply because the Holy Bible condemns the behavior is intellectually shallow, spurious, and steeped in delusion. Your inability and/or unwillingness to justify logically and rationally only preferred selected perverted, depraved, and harmful behaviors condemned in the Holy Bible like homosexuality, incest, murder, theft, drug abuse, alcohol abuse, et. al. and to call on Disney and its subsidiaries to be consistent in advocating equally for the normalization of all demonstrably harmful–both personal and societal–behaviors betrays the untenable nature of your philosophical worldview and the inane policies emanating from it.

          • BadTeethAlan

            Yes, I am aware of your points 1 and 2. However, my question was if point 1 was NOT the case, would you still believe homosexuality is not ok based only on point 2?

          • TWBDB

            He’s completely dumbfounded by your question, so he goes on the attack. Absolutely amazing.

          • DWarren

            “If point 1 were not the case” is a specious non-sequitur in the light of the objective reality that point 1 is indeed incontrovertibly, irrefutably, and undeniably the case. Your line of specious inquisition transferred to a mathematical formula would look something like, “if 2 + 2 were not 4, would you still believe that 4 + 2 = 6?,” violates the philosophical principle that a false and inaccurate premise may not issue forth in a true and accurate conclusion. In other words, if your initial presupposition is invalid, the conclusion based on the invalid initial presupposition must be invalid because of its dependence on the preceding inaccurate assumption.
            Also, there is a distinction between informed faith and blind faith. Informed faith is confidence founded on what can be known. Blind faith is purely subjective opinion based on personal preference, personal prejudice, or skewed personal perception. It is possible to know what the Bible says about homosexuality and a host of other perverted depraved human behaviors. It is also possible to know the personal and societal consequences or results of perverted depraved human behaviors.
            Applied to the present issue, your attempt to defend Disney and its subsidiaries’ advocacy for the selective normalization of homosexuality by reducing any hint of opposition to Disney’s action solely to biblical bias is a false philosophical presupposition that fails to account for the wealth of scientific studies that point out the great harm that comes to individuals who choose the homosexual lifestyle and society as a validation that the Bible’s condemnation and discouragement of choosing a homosexual lifestyle is indeed the correct and desirable course.

          • BadTeethAlan

            I have not made any arguments for or against either side in this
            discussion. So let me attempt one final time to ask my question in a way that
            doesn’t misrepresent your views:

            Do you believe the harm that
            comes from the homosexual lifestyle, as you put it, is enough to
            continue your position against its promotion, even if we ignore the
            Bible’s condemnation and discouragement for the time being?

          • DWarren

            Regardless of whether one supports, opposes, or is indifferent to Disney and its subsidiaries choosing to promote the radical homosexual agenda, the fact remains that an invalid initial premise skews and calls into question any conclusion based on it. Thought that is erroneous at its inception can’t help but be in error at its conclusion.
            BTA, ignoring the Bible’s condemnation of and warnings against choosing a homosexual lifestyle is illogical, ill-advised, and illustrative of an illogical,
            prejudicial, and biased purely secular human-centered worldview that lacks philosophical merit because of its inherent illogical and irrational nature.
            Any antichristian, anti-Bible, secular, human-centered, amoral, relativistic, alternative reality person in his or her right mind logically and rationally weighing the increased risks, dangers, and harmful consequences of choosing to embrace the homosexual lifestyle, will, of necessity, conclude that the Bible’s condemnation and discouragement of choosing the homosexual lifestyle is valid and desirable as the better choice in the matter of this particular perverted depraved behavior both for the individual and society at large. The same applies to all the other perverted depraved behaviors condemned and discouraged in the Holy Bible.

          • TWBDB

            If you truly believe gay people suffer, and you speak of gay people and anyone who doesn’t condemn us universally in the way you do, I’d truly hate to see how you speak of and treat people you believe don’t suffer at all. There truly appears to be no limit.

          • BadTeethAlan

            I haven’t argued that the Bible is incorrect in its assessment of homosexual behavior. I merely tried to go through a thought experiment with you and explore whether or not your views would change if reality was slightly different (as in the case of my initial question). Since you responded to that question, I pursued an answer, but you would not supply one, due to incorrectly believing that my question was a premise. Although I did not get an answer to the question, I feel myself and others have learned quite a deal again about how you think. Thank you for your responses and have a pleasant day.

          • TWBDB

            Incredible.

          • räv

            You’re literally gonna have better luck reasoning with a brick wall than with DWarren. He thinks his constant huge walls of text make him look smart, but most of us know better.

          • TWBDB

            You’re brilliant.

    • TWBDB

      They’ll never answer your questions BTA – – only throw back more rhetoric.

    • räv

      Probably. The Bible is just a convenient way to “legitimize” their hateful and intolerant views.

  • TWBDB

    It’s always fascinating to read anti-gay tomes written by online propagandists. They always come up with a list of ‘radical homosexual agenda’ guidebooks and articles that I’ve never heard of. They always claim gay people want to hide our community’s issues with sexually transmitted disease, addiction, suicide, depression, etc. despite the fact our community has led the fight to bring these issues to the forefront in order to address them. Honestly who hasn’t heard about them? But did you know that while there are roughly 13,000 new cases of syphilis in the US each year with gay men accounting for more than 3/4 of the cases, there are millions of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, bacterial vaginosis, hepatitis, and other sexually transmitted diseases affecting the heterosexual community every year. How many cases of unplanned pregnancy? I digress.

    Normal: yes, most gay people I know, including myself, want to be treated fairly, as equal citizens, but I couldn’t give less of a rat’s ass if you think I’m normal or not; certainly not an online propagandists. There’s nothing normal about them either.

  • Thile

    Poor Jerry is afraid people will catch the gay from the movies. Shame on you, Disney!!!

  • TWBDB

    Just in case there is a young gay person reading these posts, let me assure you, there is nothing standing in the way of your having a tremendously happy and fulfilling life, a wonderful career, a long-lasting committed relationship with someone you love and they love you in return, children, a church family, whatever you set your sights upon. Live for your dreams, commit yourself to others, to your work, to your family, to God, and never ever let anyone tell you that you are not worthy. There will be people who chastise you, who try to demean you, who foment hatred against you: they are sick; pray for them, wish them a better life, but do not return their hatred – that’s what they want – never give it to them.

  • räv

    Some people just will have to be dragged kicking and screaming into the 21st century. They’ll fight it tooth and nail. But history doesn’t go backwards, no matter how much you may feel uncomfortable about it.

    Maybe one day you’ll realize that saying someone shouldn’t do something because it’s in the “Holy Scriptures” doesn’t hold any water. It’s just an old book that makes bold, entirely unsubstantiated claims– just like other fantasy novels. I find it particularly intriguing that the Bible speaks out against two consenting adults loving each other, but nowhere does the Bible say slavery is wrong. Could it be… the Bible isn’t the greatest source of ethics?

  • räv

    “Radical homosexual agenda”? Give me a freaking break. There are two groups here, one of which doesn’t want to convert you, and the other which literally says, “XYZ is wrong, and you need to be exactly like me!” Which one *really* has the agenda here?

    BTW, “Dr. Paul Cameron” who is quoted in the article is a discredited zealot– not a respected scholar.

    “In 1983, the American Psychological Association expelled Cameron for non-cooperation with an ethics investigation. Position statements issued by the American Sociological Association, Canadian Psychological Association, and the Nebraska Psychological Association have each accused Cameron of misrepresenting social science research.”