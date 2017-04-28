Letters to the Editor: April 28, 2017

Can Lee County jail not be expanded at its current site?

At the time the site for the present jail was chosen, one of the strong points was the ample space for future expansion.

After checking Daily Journal articles of the past several weeks, no where can I find mention of any question or controversy over the need for additional space and need for repairs/renovations to the existing building.

No one except the reporter seems to have heard any objections he has mentioned with no cited basis.

The question from taxpayers might be why not use the location already owned and use tax dollars for the expansion of space and renovating the existing building instead of starting from scratch.

Is there not enough childish controversy already in our state/nation without staring up more in our area?

Jane Williams

Tupelo

–––––

Beware telephone scams aimed at senior citizens

As long as there’s been telephone rip offs, scams and frauds, hackers have become bolder.

Senior citizens primary goal goal is a billion dollar industry. My call last week was from the number 1-800-542-1864. A lady from some other country gave me her spill and said the U.S. government wanted to send me $8,500 and asked if I wanted it. I figured it was a scam, but I played along and said yes. She said she needed my credit card number or complete bank account number to deposit the money.

I told her I didn’t give this information to anyone just send me a check.

She hung up, which is what made me write this.

Hackers can infect your computer by covertly installing malicious software.

To sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry, you can call 1-888-382-1222

Richard Howard

Mooreville