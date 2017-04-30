Letters to the Editor: April 30, 2017

Washington leaders not hearing different ideas

In Monday’s email newsletter from U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, he says that he spent time listening to his constituents during the recent Congressional recess. It appears to be more accurate to say that he met only with constituents who agree with him.

Many of us were left unheard. Many of us gathered at events to which Rep. Kelly was repeatedly invited, in plenty of advance time, but chose not to attend. Some constituents tried to attend the small meetings he chose to hold, only to be shut out.

That’s not “listening to your constituents.”

I listened quietly and with interest to Rep. Kelly speak during his campaign. He is my representative in Washington, and it’s unbelievably frustrating to feel that my voice and the voices of many others are simply not being heard.

Maybe if he made a sincere attempt to listen to us, he might find that we’re not the crazed “paid-for” troublemakers the Washington Republican leadership is trying to make us out to be. We are simply citizens who want our representative to hear us.

In the total 32 photos he chose to share in his newsletter, I count 98 recognizable people. Of those, I only see 13 women and four people of color, generously. This, in a district that is 27 percent African-American and at least 50 percent female.

Do those photos and those meetings truly represent all of District One?

I know that Rep. Kelly has to keep his major contributors happy. He has to toe the party line if he wants to keep the party’s financial support for re-election, which is disheartening. But the reason we have a representative government is so that people’s voices can be heard. A lot of we, the people, are not feeling represented.

Maybe Rep. Kelly could make arrangements to meet with some of us some day. We’ll continue to ask.

Rep. Kelly ends his newsletter with this: “At the end of the day, it is the number of ideas that are exchanged that matters most.”

I agree. How about hearing some different ideas?

Judy Crump

Amory