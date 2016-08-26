Letters to the Editor: Aug. 26, 2016

One like Trump came ahead of our times

Do we really think America is deserving of a great godly leader to guide this nation in the right direction. I wish this was the case, but half of this nation is “ok” with electing leadership that has no problem with promoting the slaughter of the unborn or sexual perversion of the family.

Our hope for our nation can’t be in a man but it can be in a leader that will allow God’s people to regain their freedom to rebuild what has been lost. God is looking for change in his people more than change in leadership. God has already placed a man very similar to Trump to set his people free before. This man didn’t even know God (Isaiah 45:4). He only had a notion of him. This king had already conquered most of the known world(he was not a softy). God’s people had been in captivity for seventy years for all of their corruption, perversion and idol worship. Isaiah had prophesied 150 years before this king (Cyrus) had taken control, that he would set the nation free again and they could restore worship in their land again. The Bible says that God had stirred up the heart of a king that only had a notion of him (Ezra 1:1) to allow them to go and rebuild their city and worship again in their nation. He even helped fund the rebuilding of the temple and the rebuilding of the wall. This wall, rebuilt from burned out rubble, is very symbolic to the state of Christians today with burnout and disappointment. No, Trump was not originally my pick but he could mercifully be God’s. Oh, by the way, King Cyrus was known for his building ability.

Buddy Bright

Tupelo