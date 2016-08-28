Letters to the Editor: Aug. 28, 2016

Viewer expresses frustration with WTVA/DirecTV impasse

I am writing in frustration with the disagreement between WTVA/DirecTV. I know the station is not locally owned and their corporate people have no compassion for local viewers. I know the Daily Journal is unlikely to take an editorial stand on this situation, however, any help you out there can bring to help resolve this situation would be greatly appreciated. Further, I feel the withholding of service could become a matter of welfare, for instance, weather reports in case of severe weather. Maybe WTVA will be more responsive to their viewers when advertisers cancel contracts.

Billie Ballard

Tupelo

–––––

A young man’s help earns deep appreciation

Last weekend my wife and I, while driving north on Highway 45, ran over something in the highway and soon had a ruined and flat tire. We pulled over on the shoulder to change the tire, which I was not looking forward to as I had just celebrated my 90th birthday.

As I got out of the car to inspect the tire I was surprised to find another car had pulled in behind me, and a young man introduced himself and offered to help change to tire. I eagerly accepted but soon found his offer to “help” consisted of doing all the work and getting us back on the road to get the tire repaired and on our way. We are most appreciative of his good deed.

It is nice to be reminded that there are still “Good Samaritans” in our times.

Hugh and Bea Lucket

Tupelo