Letters to the Editor: Aug. 30, 2016

Wow, if you missed Sonny Scott’s column on Aug. 20 look it up.

He hit the nail on the head with “the Maginot Line for our culture has been the English language,” the glue that binds us together During the 19th and early 20th centuries, immigrants looked forward to the promise of America – and learning its language that we might all better understand each other. For 250 years that glue has worked. And as Sonny s eloquently put it, that sip has sailed and we have encouraged the “fruit salad and homogenized” America today as a beginning of a dissolution as a culture ad ultimately as a nation/state.

Only time will tell how long will remain the greatest nation, one that people all over his plant strive to get to.

Brint Passmore

Saltillo

Killing gospel radio turns off listener

I completely agree with letter-writer Eddie Mack about the removal of gospel music from radio station 99.3. My family and I were avid listeners of Max Wilson, as well as the ministry programs on WBVV.

It is our opinion, especially in these chaotic times, that we need more stations like 99.3, and more announcers like Wilson and Donald Talent. I am also in whole hearted agreement with Mack that I will no longer be a listener of any I-Heart media station until this matter is corrected.

Ryan Cooper

Red Bay, Alabama