Letters to the Editor: Dec. 21, 2016

Child support issue impacts all Mississippians

Child support can be the lifeline that prevents children in single-parent households from being in poverty. This feminization of poverty often presents barriers to things like obtaining, housing, food or other essentials that children need to thrive.

Another potential consequence that can stem from a lack of child support for children and families is homelessness. Children who do not receive child support may be four times more likely to be homeless when compared to those children and families who do receive monetary support from their absent parent. In fact, 63 percent of homeless families with children in north Mississippi are headed by single women.

This problem concerns all of us for a number of reasons. When children are denied child support, they are often denied access to life essentials – such as housing and food stability – often leaving them to anxious and overwhelmed with life stressors. In addition, families are left to deal with these stressors often causing hostility and dysfunction that threatens the remaining family unit.

The state and federal governments can play their roles in helping to reduce the feminization of poverty. They can increase their efforts and enforce child support guidelines and payments by going after the absent parents who do not pay their child support so that the minor children will have some form of monetary support for much-needed housing, food or other essentials.

Precious Watson

Shannon