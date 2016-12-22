Letters to the Editor: Dec. 22, 2016

Great customer service goes a long way

Last week I mailed in a check for a subscription to the Daily Journal as a Christmas gift for a friend.

I had it sent in the mail because it would be easier for her. She has a long driveway plus health issues.

Yesterday, the Daily Journal called and wanted to know why I had it sent in the mail instead of carrier delivery.

I told her why, and she offered to put up a box at her house and said the carrier would drive down the driveway and deliver the paper for her.

We both were amazed that they would do that.

Thank you Daily Journal for caring enough about your subscribers to do that for them.

You truly are a newspaper dedicated to the service of God and mankind.

Dorothy Howell

Potts Camp