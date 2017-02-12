Letters to the Editor: Feb. 12, 2017

other_letters_editorNo peace or hope without Christ

An introduction to faith at an early age, even if one stays away from it for a while, can provide the beginning of a good moral foundation, which is why the church’s emphasis on teaching children about Jesus is so important.

I see all these children, women and a few men on these demonstrations on TV. The women and men, to me, have no common sense, but the small children, I’m sure, know nothing about why they are out there on the streets. Then, when you see the older ones starting fires, breaking windows, stealing stuff, etc., they have not been told the truth about God who will take away His love from them and the antichrist, who thinks he is god will be the one that you, not knowingly worship. That’s why there’s so much chaos and so much angst in the country today. There will be no peace and no hope without Christ.

Is that what all you people who are demonstrating because you don’t like our new President Trump? Is this what you want?

The author George Orwell said, “The further a society drifts away from the truth, the more it will hate those who say so.” Martin Luther knew, no greater wrath of God can come, than to be robbed of His Word.

Juanita Horstman

Aberdeen

  • canu2u

    THIS is precisely what is wrong with this country. So called Christians applauding a man who is everything Jesus spoke against. This country was NOT founded on anyones religion. As a matter of fact, the constitution contains no mention of Jesus or the bible. It is as if they left it out intentionally. Some of you need to revisit a high school civics class and learn what being an American means. You also meed to revisit your bible and find out what being a Christian means. You seem to be confusing the gospel of Ayn Rand with the gospel of Jesus. If you want to live in a society where iron age superstitions run the country, try Iran.